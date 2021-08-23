College is one of the best times in many young people’s lives. You meet new people, learn new things, and travel to different areas when you go out of state. With your college years, you create new opportunities you may not get back home. Still, when finding yourself in college, it’s important to look and feel good. That’s where this guide on wardrobe essentials for girls in college comes in handy. Keep these clothing items in mind when shopping before or during your college experience, and have fun with them. Going to class or going out doesn’t need to be boring. These points will show you how you can feel confident in your own skin.

Cute Tops

Nothing looks more attractive than a cute top. With plenty of options to choose from, there’s no way you can’t go to class feeling confident. Blouses, bodysuits, crop tops, button-downs, sweaters, and casual t-shirts can show a fun, sometimes flirty, informal style. Not to mention, you can rock these tops with any bottoms and shoes you can think of. There are limitless outfits you can create with them.

Casual Shorts

Casual shorts are another fun clothing piece to add to your closet. Flowy shorts, bike shorts, and jean shorts all come in different colors. You can coordinate these hues with the top you choose. Nothing says college more than going to class and then hanging with friends or significant others during your downtime while wearing something easy and relaxed. If shorts aren’t your style, go with another choice of bottoms, such as jeans, leggings, or tights that fit your mood. For even more freedom, wear a skirt. The choice is yours.

Shoes

It goes without saying that nice shoes are wardrobe essentials for girls in college. Affordable designer shoes are hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a pair (or two) that match your style. Pumps, booties, high heels, sandals, sneakers, flats, and slippers work for different occasions and seasons. Keep these in mind when choosing your outfit for the day. Designing the perfect look shouldn’t feel like a chore. The right shoes make all the difference in your attitude. Mix and match them with your clothes to fit the setting and ambiance.

Dresses

Of course, no college wardrobe is complete without a few dresses either. You don’t need to attend a formal dinner to rock a casual dress. Summer dresses, cocktail dresses, or even little black dresses go well with late-night parties or social events. Even better, wear a sweater and tights if you’re uncomfortable going out without them. You can also accessorize with your favorite jewelry, hats, sunglasses, and more for a fully elevated look.