April 10 – University Police responded to an E-phone activation at the ROCK Apartments for a person locked out of their apartment.

April 10 – University Police received multiple panic alarm activations from the reception desk of Building D. The alarms were malfunctions. Safety was notified.

April 11 – Police received a call for a person who appeared intoxicated and passed out at the ROCK Apartments. Police found the person on a stairwell. Slippery Rock Ambulance arrived and transported the person to Grove City Medical Center. Carly Clark, 23, was cited for public drunkenness.

April 11 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested backup for a possible DUI along South Main Street. Borough Police utilized the Datamaster at the university police station.

April 13 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop along East Water Street. University Police stood by while Pry’s Towing arrived to tow the vehicle.

April 14 – University Police assisted Slippery Rock Borough Police with a hit-and-run. One vehicle hit a road sign and damaged the Fowler Building. Maintenance was notified of the damage and Borough Police is handling the investigation.

April 14 – Police received a complaint of persons in the pasture of the Equestrian Center attempting to ride the horses. Police on scene were unable to locate the individuals as they ran toward the Ivy Apartments due to a large outside party taking place. The horses were brought inside the facility.

April 14 – Slippery Rock Borough Police arrived at the university police station to use the Datamaster for a possible DUI.