Studios offer you a place to keep your things while learning the art of adulting. You get a little bit of that freedom you’ve been working toward without the hassle of roommates. There are so many exciting details when it comes to getting your own place. Though it’s on the small side, there are a variety of ways to make your studio apartment look bigger.

Window Treatments

Choosing the right curtains for your apartment can do a multitude of things. First, they can add coziness and design to the space. Additionally, if you get them long and run them floor to ceiling, the make the room feel larger by drawing the eye upward. Moreover, consider using a curtain rod that is wider than the window and it will make the windows themselves appear larger.

Floating Shelves

The more cluttered your space is with furniture, the smaller it will appear. With permission from your landlord, think about styling floating shelves on your walls to store books and décor without cluttering up your floor space with unnecessary furniture pieces. Floating shelves are seamless and aesthetically pleasing. Proper placement of them can enhance the area greatly.

Multifunctional Furniture

There is an expansive market for multifunctional furniture for small spaces. The popularity of minimalistic living has fostered some of the most innovative pieces. There are new spins on murphy beds, loft beds with workspaces beneath, nightstand desks, storage ottomans, lift-top coffee tables, and more. These items can turn any bedroom into a living room or home office in a flash. Finding ways to pair comfortability with practicality is an exciting and crafty feat.

In exploring the ways to make your studio apartment look bigger, you may find that you have everything you need in a much smaller place than you could’ve imagined. This past year, we’ve all learned to adapt to being stuck in our living space. Through those challenges we’ve become more comfortable being alone and learned how to make our home spaces work for us.