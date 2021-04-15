Runoff election announced

One CHES Senate seat up for grabs after tie last week

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) will conduct a runoff election for a College of Health, Engineering and Science (CHES) Senator seat Thursday.

The runoff is a product of last week’s election that saw 38 senator and executive board positions filled. The seat between candidates Leah Corbett and Madison Moore will be decided Friday morning.

Polls for the special election will open on CORE at 8 a.m. and close at midnight. The winner of the race will take the CHES Senate seat with the other being offered an at-large senator position.

In this past election, 459 students cast their votes, an increase of 101 votes from last year, according to SRSGA Advisor Lauren Moran.

Mia Graziani, the current vice president of internal affairs, made her first statement since being elected SRSGA president last week. In an email to The Rocket, Graziani said she was thrilled about what the next academic year would bring.

“I am excited to help our campus reopen and bring live at SRU one step closer to our pre-COVID world,” Graziani said. “This year I hope to continue the work that Joey [Sciuto] and [Alexis] Gish had done for diversity here on campus.”

“I also want to be reaching out to students in a more personal way through in-person information-gathering meetings.”

During its formal meeting Monday, the SRSGA approved two SRU alums to the organization’s board of directors. Jude Butch and Macey Ackman will take their positions on July 1.

Current SRSGA President Joey Sciuto said both Ackman and Butch were the best fit for the direction of the organization.

Both candidates served on the SRSGA during their time at SRU. During Ackman’s time on the SGA she served on the student and academic affairs committee. Butch served as the SRSGA president in the early 2000s.

Before closing out the meeting, Moran encouraged everyone to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine so the community can return to a more normal semester next fall. Gov. Tom Wolf opened vaccines to all Pennsylvanians aged 16 and older this week.

The SRSGA will hold its final meeting of the semester on April 26 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.