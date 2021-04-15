While you might think of the winter months as the time for dangerous driving, the summer sees an unrivaled influx of driving activity. While you might be a safe driver, not everyone is. Many accidents are fender benders. Despite the ordinary nature of these minor accidents, it may be hard to remember at the moment what comes next. Even minor accidents can be jarring and a little chaotic. So read what to do after a minor car accident so that you’re ready for it.

Steps for What To Do After an Accident

Stop the car. If you’ve just had a minor accident, it’s not necessary to leave the vehicles where they came to a rest. Pull off the road and focus on safety. If your car is damaged, you can leave it where it is. In either eventuality, you’ll want to turn on your hazard lights.

Call the police. Once the cars are on the side of the road, call 911 to report the accident. Even if no one has sustained injuries, a police officer acts as a neutral third party and may produce a report to help you in an insurance claim.

Take pictures. While waiting for the police to arrive, take photos of the scene. Document any damages to the cars. You may want to take a few shots of the accident location and any witnesses involved.

Information To Exchange

There’s always specific information you will want to exchange. Grab your driver’s license, insurance card, and your vehicle registration, and exchange the following details with the other driver:

Name, address, and phone number

Email address

Date of birth

Driver’s license number and expiration

Insurance company policy numbers and contact information

License plate number

Vehicle make, model, and year

Contact information of eyewitness.

What Not To Do

It’s important to know what not to do at the scene of an accident. For example, don’t volunteer thoughts on the accident or admit fault—stick to the facts. Also, don’t forget to file a claim with your insurance company.

Hitting the road for summer break sounds like a paradise. And it can be with a bit of knowledge about what to do when things go wrong. A fender bender isn’t the end of the world—or even the end of a trip. One way to get a step ahead is to know what to do after a minor car accident. With a bit of patience, you’ll be on your way in no time.