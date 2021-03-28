BREAKING: Police looking for two after assault

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for two Black males after they allegedly entered an apartment early Sunday morning at the University Village at Slippery Rock and held a knife on a male victim.

According to an email alert sent out by Slippery Rock University, the alleged assailants, dressed in dark clothing “left without further incident.”

Both Slippery Rock University Police (SRUPD) and PSP responded to the incident. SRUPD received a call about the assault around 4:21 a.m. and were on the scene by 4:30 a.m., according to University Police. The email alert from the university went out approximately an hour later.

In its email, the university recommended that those in the area lock their doors. The PSP is investigating.

The University Village is an off-campus housing complex not affiliated with SRU.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Butler PSP at 724.284.8100 or SRUPD at 724.738.3333.