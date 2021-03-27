March 20 – University Police received a complaint of a hit-and-run of a parked car on Rock Pride Drive. Damage was done to the driver’s side of the vehicle behind the rear wheel. The case is under investigation.

March 21 – Butler 911 reported a man had fired a firearm in an apartment at The Grove. Pennsylvania State Police, Slippery Rock Borough Police and Slippery Rock University Police all participated in the search of the suspect. Anthony Retone, 20, of New Castle was arrested near the Pine Glenn Apartments on Harmony Road. Pennsylvania State Police recovered that was allegedly used by Retone.

March 22 – Police responded to a fire alarm at the ROCK Apartments that was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

March 23 – Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance at the Slippery Rock Area High School for an intruder alarm. University Police found cleaning staff inside the building and notified State Police. No further action was taken by University Police.

March 23 – Police responded to a fire alarm at Building F. The officer smelled an electrical burn in the room and notified maintenance. Safety reset the alarm system.