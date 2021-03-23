A New Castle man is in the Butler County Jail after allegedly firing a pistol into an apartment floor Saturday night at The Grove Apartments in Slippery Rock.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they received a call around 12:43 a.m. of a weapon being fired. According to court documents, Anthony Retone of New Castle, allegedly fired a round into the living room floor of the apartment.

According to witness statements in the criminal complaint, Retone allegedly had a pistol in his front pocket, and when he removed it, a round was discharged.

After the shot, Retone immediately left the apartment. A security guard at the apartment complex pursued Retone before he jumped over the fence that surrounds the property, according to the affidavit.

Retone was apprehended by a Slippery Rock Borough Police officer before being handed over to state police. Officers from both the borough and Slippery Rock University Police (SRUPD) responded to the call, according to SRUPD Chief Kevin Sharkey.

During a search of the property near the fence around The Grove where Retone was allegedly seen running, troopers with the PSP found a Para-Ordnance .45-caliber handgun with a modified serial number.

According to Sharkey, Retone is not affiliated with SRU. The Grove Apartments are also not affiliated with the university.

The Rocket reached out to The Grove for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

Slippery Rock University sent out a safety alert around 1:50 a.m. to notify university stakeholders of the incident. The email also stated the person was in custody and there was no imminent threat to the campus community.

Retone is being held in the Butler County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number – all felonies.

State police has also charged Retone with five counts of reckless endangerment for each person that was in the living room when the gun went off.

Retone is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge William O’Donnell on March 31 in Slippery Rock.