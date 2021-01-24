SRU employee charged after assaulting coworker

An SRU employee was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking a coworker on campus.

University police said Anthony Colosimo, who works as a custodial worker at SRU, struck a maintenance worker multiple times in Art Building I on Dec. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Colosimo struck the victim in the groin and back of the head. Police allege Colosimo told the victim he was going to kill him.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside the art building, doubled over. The victim identified Colosimo as his attacker. Inside, officers found Colosimo lying on the floor next to two other custodial workers.

While investigating, officers determined the victim approached his attacker prior to the assault to apologize for statements he made to Colosimo days prior. The criminal complaint states that Colosimo started his assault by yelling and throwing his phone at the victim, missing him.

Both parties sustained injuries. The victim was transported by EMS to Grove City Medical Center. Colosimo refused treatment.

It was also discovered that the two other custodial workers who were with Colosimo when police arrived sustained minor injuries. Those injuries were determined to be caused by their attempts to stop Colosimo’s assault.

According to SRU Interim Chief Communication and Public Affairs Officer Robert King, the university still employs Colosimo but is conducting a personnel investigation.

Along with the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, Colosimo was also charged with one count of summary harassment.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Colosimo who is scheduled to appear in Slippery Rock on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.