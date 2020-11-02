BREAKING: SRU alerts community of missing student

An SRU student has been reported missing, according to an email sent to SRU stakeholders Monday from the Student Affairs Office.

Gregory Jones, a 21-year-old junior computing major from New Kensington, was reported missing. He has brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. Jones was last seen on campus driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus on Oct. 25.

The Rocket reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for comment and did not get a response before press time.

The investigating officer is Trooper Walters. If anyone has seen Jones or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 284-8100.