9/3/21 Blotter

August 25 – University Police received a call from Butler 911 in response to a burglary alarm at Dunkin’ Donuts. Officers checked the building and everything was secure.

August 25 – Police were called to investigate a report of possible harassment at the SGA Bookstore. The case is still under investigation.

August 25 – University Police assisted Slippery Rock Borough Police with a car that tried to run someone over on High Street. A weapon was brandished but no weapon was found. The case has been referred to the Pennsylvania State Police.

August 26 – Police received a smoke detector activation notice. The room was checked and found burnt food set it off. The alarm was reset.

August 26 – University Police responded to a medical call in the Advanced Technology and Science Building. The individual was having dizzy spells and they were taken to the Health Center by police.

August 26 – Police responded to a medical call in Vincent Science Building for a person having trouble breathing. An ambulance was called and the individual was taken to the hospital.

August 26 – Police were notified of a bat in a classroom in the Carruth Rizza Hall. Maintenance was also notified to have it removed.

August 26 – University Police responded to a medical call on Rock Pride Drive for an individual with knee and ankle pain. The person was taken to the Health Center.

August 26 – Police responded to a medical call for an individual who was non-responsive inside their vehicle at the East Lake Lot. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to the hospital along with another individual who was in the vehicle with them. The case is currently under investigation for drug involvement.

August 27 – State Police utilized the Datamaster at the University Police Station for a possible DUI vehicle operator.

August 27 – Borough Police requested assistance with traffic control on West Liberty Street for one car accident. University Police were on scene until the vehicle was towed by Pry’s Towing.

August 27 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building E. The alarm had been set off by the individual using deodorant spray and the system was reset.

August 27 – University Police received a complaint about possible harassment in the Smith Student Center. The individual wanted the police to be aware of the situation in case it continues, and the incident is under investigation.

August 27 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. The alarm was set off by burnt food and the system was reset.

August 27 – Pennsylvania State Police utilized the Datamaster at the University Police Station for a possible DUI vehicle operator.

August 27 – University Police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK Apartment #6. The alarm was set off by burnt pierogis and the alarm was reset.

August 28 – Police received a call from a CA in Building E for an alcohol violation involving multiple individuals. The officer on the scene made contact and the alcohol was found. Ryan Shanahan, 19, was cited with the purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and six others were referred to Student Standards.

August 28 – Slippery Rock Borough Police Department requested back-up for a traffic stop on Kiester Road with the driver suspected of DUI. Borough Police conducted the investigation then transported the individual to university police to utilize the Datamaster.

August 28 – The Health Center called requesting an ambulance for an individual with severe abdominal pain. The individual was then transported to Grove City Medical Center.

August 28 – Butler Control called with a medical emergency for an individual having a seizure in Building F. An ambulance and University Police were on scene and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

August 28 – Police received two fire alarm activations in the Aebersold Recreational Center within three hours. Police were unsure what set off the alarm and Safety was notified.

August 28 – Slippery Rock Police Department utilized the Datamaster for a possible DUI at the University Police Station.

August 29 – Police received a call from a concerned person that their friend needed medical assistance in Building F. The officer contacted the person and transported them to the Health Center. An ambulance was later dispatched and transported the individual to Butler Memorial Hospital. The officer on scene discovered drugs in the person’s room and charges are pending.

August 29 – Police received a call to check on a person in Building D that hadn’t been heard from all day. Police were able to contact the individual.

August 29 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation in Building D caused by burnt food. The alarm was reset.

August 30 – Police received a complaint of a black Nissan Altima with multiple occupants that yelled a derogatory remark towards individuals skateboarding in the Smith Student Center Lot. The caller requested that police check the parking lot.

August 30 – Police received a fire alarm activation in North Hall for an air duct problem. Safety was notified and responded and the building was evacuated upon arrival. The alarm system was placed on bypass until the air duct problem can be corrected.

August 30 – University Police received a call from a parent stating their child hurt their foot during the fire alarm activation in North Hall. The officer contacted the individual who said they were in little pain and had a friend help them to the Health Center.

August 30 – Police responded to a trouble alarm activation in the Aebersold Recreation Center. The officer on the scene found a storage room with water leaking and a strong odor of chlorine. The officer evacuated the building and Safety and Maintenance were notified to respond to the facility.

August 31 – University Police received a complaint from the parking office at the University Union for a check with non-sufficient funds to purchase a parking e-permit. Police were unable to contact the individual involved and the case is under investigation.

August 31 – University Police were requested to assist at Old Thompson Field with a landing zone for STAT Medevac for an emergency that occurred off-campus.

August 31 – Police assisted O’Hara Township Police Department with serving a protection from abuse order (PFA) to a non-student that was visiting a friend on campus. Contact was made and the individual was served the PFA order. O’Hara Police were notified and no further actions were taken.

September 1 – Police received a call from a concerned family member who was unable to reach their sibling since the night prior and requested a welfare check. While officers were attempting to contact the individual, police received a return call from the family member stating they made contact and all was okay. No further police action was taken.

September 1 – University police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK Apartment #3. The alarm was set off by burnt food and the system was reset.

September 1 – Police received an E-phone activation and the alarm was set off accidentally by an individual standing next to the alarm box. The alarm system was unable to be reset and Safety and IT were notified.

September 1 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. The alarm was set off by a person burning a candle in their room. They were advised that burning candles is not permitted inside the resident halls and the alarm system was reset.

September 1 – Police received a call from a CA in Building D for a strong odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The officer on scene contacted to person and marijuana was found along with drug paraphernalia. Nathaniel Benson, 18, was cited for disorderly conduct.