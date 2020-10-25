SGA recognizes two more clubs

Two more clubs saw unanimous approval Monday night in being recognized as SRU clubs by the Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA).

Clarinet Choir, which had been meeting and playing together for some time, along with previously performing together, was approved by the Senate without any discussion from the senate.

The other club, The Lemon Club, was previously known as Love Your Melon. The club had to be reapproved after falling under a different national organization, according to Parliamentarian Grant Warmbein.

President Joey Scuito informed the body that the peer support chat service provided through the ROCK Learning Now website would continue through spring registration. The service allows students who may have a problem or question, talk with a fellow student, and get the support they need.

Scuito also said that the Happy Bus will be available to students in the township area on election day. Students wishing to utilize the service can find details on when and where it is running on the SRSGA’s CORE page.

While on CORE, students can also sign up for either of the SRSGA movie nights. Vice President of Outreach Amanda Reilly said students attending either of the films can expect a little more to do.

On Oct. 30, as part of the viewing of Coco, SRSGA will have a memorial wall set up for students to put up a name or photo of a loved one who has passed.

The following day, those attending can expect a goodie bag of treats and are encouraged to come in costume to take part in a costume contest. That night, SRSGA will be showing Hocus Pocus.

All in-person events are capped at 40 people, per university rules. Those interested in attending either film should register on CORE.

Before movie night, the senate and executive bodies will have an online bonding night. The group will watch a movie together online and have a contest for the spookiest setup.

SGA members received a package of Halloween candy and popcorn to enjoy during the movie.

The executive body also selected Sen. Caleb Covey as the ROCK of the Week. According to Mia Graziani, vice president of internal affairs, at every formal meeting, one senator is selected by the executive board as someone who had gone “above and beyond” their normal duties.

Every senator selected receives a certificate, recognizing their work.

The SRSGA will hold their next formal meeting on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. The link to the meeting can be found on CORE.