BREAKING: PASSHE Board of Governors votes to freeze tuition

Published by Allison Downs, Date: April 29, 2020
0
74

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to freeze tuition at all state system universities for the upcoming academic year.

According to a tweet posted to PASSHE’s Twitter profile, this is the first time in its 38-year history that the Board of Governors has voted to freeze in-state tuition for a consecutive year. This occurs amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused some financial hardship for the entire state system.

 

In-state tuition for undergraduate students will remain at $7,716 for the 2020-21 academic year at all 14 state system universities, according to a press release posted to PASSHE’s website. The Board voted unanimously to freeze tuition and the system’s technology fee, which will remain at $478.

“We are united in believing that even under these historic, extraordinary circumstances, the State System must maintain its affordability and not pass the burden of these times onto our students,” Cindy Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors, said. “While the coronavirus has impacted so much of our society and economy, what remains the same is our mission to provide quality, affordable, accessible public higher education.”

Before this year, the Board of Governors only once — in the 1998-99 academic year — approved a year-to-year tuition freeze, but tuition has never been frozen for a consecutive year, according to the PASSHE press release.

“Pennsylvania will recover from this pandemic, and our outstanding universities will have a role in leading the recovery,” Chancellor Dan Greenstein said. “To be a leader will take courage, and the Board showed that kind of courage today by choosing to be on the side of students and affordability. We will be here to educate the business, healthcare, education, and community leaders of tomorrow by maintaining our place as the affordable higher education option for students of the Commonwealth.”

Allison Downs

Allison is a senior converged journalism major entering her first year on The Rocket staff as News Editor. She previously wrote for College Dress Relief’s student-run blog and for CDR’s column in the Campus Life section. She spends her free time binge-watching New Girl and Friends. After college, she hopes to someday become an editorial writer for a fashion publication or work for a publishing house.

Previous articleSciuto secures SGA presidency for 2020-21 academic year
Allison Downs
Allison Downs
Allison is a senior converged journalism major entering her first year on The Rocket staff as News Editor. She previously wrote for College Dress Relief’s student-run blog and for CDR’s column in the Campus Life section. She spends her free time binge-watching New Girl and Friends. After college, she hopes to someday become an editorial writer for a fashion publication or work for a publishing house.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here