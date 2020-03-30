Summer classes will be delivered through distance learning, according to an email sent to SRU stakeholders by SRU President William Behre.

Behre said Chancellor Dan Greenstein announced an extension of his temporary suspension of face-to-face classes. He said we must plan for our summer classes to be delivered via distance learning.

“While I am not happy that we must go in this direction, I strongly support his decision,” Behre said.

Behre also announced that internships will be put on hold until further notice.

“While a majority of our summer session classes are already online,” Behre said, “Unfortunately, those that are in-person, clinical rotations, student teaching, internships, field experiences, and other types of inperson placements, will be put on hold if they cannot be converted into distance modalities.”

Behre included a link in the email to provide further explanation of the decision.

“While I understand this isn’t the reality that any of us asked for,” Behre said, “It is the one we have been dealt, and we will make the best of it. At the end of the day, at SRU, we lead, we succeed, and most importantly, we rock.”

Nina Cipriani

Nina is a freshman majoring in communications: converged journalism. She has always wanted to be a journalist. In the beginning, around elementary school, she wanted to become an author and write a New York Times Bestseller. But since then, she has taken many English and journalism classes, and so her views of becoming that bestselling author altered dramatically. During high school, she was on the school newspaper staff freshman year to senior year. She also was the Editor In Chief of her high school newspaper during her senior year. As for her goals currently, she aspires to become a journalist for The New York Times. In her spare time, she enjoys listening to music and watching Netflix, but specifically Friends. She is thrilled to be The Rocket’s assistant news editor, and she can’t wait to see what SRU has in store for her in the future.

Nina Cipriani
Nina Cipriani
