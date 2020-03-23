BREAKING: Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies postponed

SRU President William Behre announced that spring commencement ceremonies are postponed in an email to SRU stakeholders Monday afternoon.

Commencement ceremonies were scheduled for May 8-9.

This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control released guidance on cancelling and postponing events, including gatherings of 50 or more people.

“The move is part of SRU’s ongoing effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Behre said in his email. “Everyone at SRU understands what commencement means to our graduating students as well as their proud families and friends. But many health experts are predicting that we could be in for an extended period of disruption, and, as disappointing as it is to tell our students that celebrating their accomplishments has been put on hold, it is in the interest of everyone’s health and safety that we have made this decision.

Behre added that despite the postponement, all eligible undergraduate and graduate students will receive their diplomas in the mail.

“When the national health situation allows it, we will recognize our spring 2020 graduates, in person, at a time when it is again safe to bring large groups of people together,” Behre said.

