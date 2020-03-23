BREAKING: Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies postponed

Published by Hannah Shumsky, Date: March 23, 2020
SRU President William Behre announced that spring commencement ceremonies are postponed in an email to SRU stakeholders Monday afternoon.

Commencement ceremonies were scheduled for May 8-9.

This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control released guidance on cancelling and postponing events, including gatherings of 50 or more people.

“The move is part of SRU’s ongoing effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Behre said in his email. “Everyone at SRU understands what commencement means to our graduating students as well as their proud families and friends. But many health experts are predicting that we could be in for an extended period of disruption, and, as disappointing as it is to tell our students that celebrating their accomplishments has been put on hold, it is in the interest of everyone’s health and safety that we have made this decision.

Behre added that despite the postponement, all eligible undergraduate and graduate students will receive their diplomas in the mail.

“When the national health situation allows it, we will recognize our spring 2020 graduates, in person, at a time when it is again safe to bring large groups of people together,” Behre said.

Hannah Shumsky

Hannah is a junior secondary English education major and communication minor entering her second year on The Rocket staff and her first year as editor-in-chief. Previously, she served as assistant news editor and covered Student Government Association affairs and local crime. After graduation, she hopes to teach English, communications and journalism to high school students. Outside of The Rocket, Hannah is also part of WSRU-TV, Sigma Tau Delta, and the Honors College and works as an educator in the Transition Achievement Program.

Hannah Shumsky
Hannah Shumsky
