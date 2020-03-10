BREAKING: Neighboring universities modify instruction due to coronavirus

SRU administration has yet to announce any changes to academic schedule

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more schools announce their contingency plans related to the coronavirus outbreak. SRU administration has yet

UPDATE (March 11, 12:45 p.m.) – Kutztown extends spring break

Kutztown University President Kenneth Hawkinson announced via a campus alert that classes will be suspended until March 23.

“Faculty should be available for student inquiries, and use the extra time to prepare to deliver courses online, should it be necessary to take further action beyond March 21,” Hawkinson said in an online statement.

Residence halls are closed until March 22 at 1 p.m. but will be available for students who need housing for internships for credit, clinicals and student teaching assignments.

Administrative offices will operate under their regular operating schedules.

Athletic events will continue as scheduled, and all campus events for next week will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

All university-sponsored travel is also cancelled until further notice.

UPDATE (March 11, 11:45 a.m.) – East Stroudsburg extends spring break

In an email sent to students at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday morning, East Stroudsburg University administration announced that spring break will be extended by one week.

“It is important to know that our campus is not closed,” ESU President Marcia Walsh said in an email to students. “Our plan to delay the return of students to campus through March 22 is intended to keep our students safe at home while giving our faculty time to convert face-to-face courses to distance education in the event that remote delivery of classes will be required in the week/weeks to follow.”

Residence halls will remain open to house a limited number of students, including student athletes, international students and those currently student teaching.

Events through March 22 are canceled. Future events will be evaluated as necessary.

The extension will allow for the launch of alternative teaching methods if necessary.

UPDATE (March 11, 11:00 a.m.) – Shippensburg extends spring break

Shippensburg University is the fifth to modify its operating schedule, extending its spring break by one week through March 23. During this extension, faculty members will receive training for online course delivery.

Students who need to access to campus are required to complete a form and will have access to the library, the recreation center and certain dining services. Students who can also request housing during this time through the form.

Athletic events will continue as scheduled, and officials will review events on a case-by-case basis as needed. Non-essential, university-sponsored travel is cancelled until further notice.

UPDATE (March 11, 10:25 a.m.) – Edinboro and Millersville modify schedules

Edinboro University is the third PASSHE school to announce a change in its operating schedule. Its spring break has been extended through the week of March 16 and classes will be online March 23-April 5, according to Edinboro President Guiyou Huang.

Face-to-face instruction is anticipated to resume on April 6. Online courses will resume as normal on March 16.

Students who need to stay on campus are required to complete a form and will have access to the library, dining hall, student center and health center. Students are also able to retrieve their belongings in their residence halls during select hours.

There will also be refunds for housing and dining plans on a prorated basis. These details will be shared at a later date.

All events through April 5 have been cancelled.

As of this time, there are no changes in operations for staff, according to the notice.

Millersville University administration also announced Wednesday morning that face-to-face instruction will be suspended after its spring break ends.

Spring break will take place from March 14-20 and there will be no face-to-face classes from March 21-27, according to the announcement from Millersville University President Daniel Wubah.

“The University will reassess these interim measures on a weekly basis,” Wubah said in the online statement. “We are focused on ensuring our students finish the semester successfully with as little interruption as possible while safeguarding everyone’s health, safety and welfare.”

On March 30, instruction will resume via remote instruction. Students are not to report to campus during this time.

University staff are to report as usual, and office hours will be held via technology. Day-to-day administrative operations will continue.

Faculty will be prepared for remote advising for scheduling summer and fall classes.

Online courses will resume as normal after spring break and are not affected by the schedule changes.

UPDATE (March 10, 5:40 p.m.) – Bloomsburg extends spring break

Bloomsburg University announced Tuesday evening that spring break has been extended by one week. Classes are anticipated to resume March 23.

“Out of an abundance of concern for all members of the BU family, we are extending the spring break for our students by one week, with classes anticipated to resume on Monday, March 23,” the message stated. “During this extension, faculty will be provided training, both locally and remotely, specific to online course delivery methods. This will enable continuity of instruction if further delays of our students’ return to campus become warranted.”

UPDATE (March 10, 4:20 p.m.) – Kutztown monitors outbreak

Kutztown University announced Tuesday afternoon that they are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak while students are on spring break.

“The KU Emergency Management Team continues to closely monitor the new coronavirus in our region and beyond. The university is currently on spring break, and there are no reported cases of the new coronavirus on campus. There are no changes to the university operating schedule at this time,” the message stated.

Below is the message sent to West Chester University stakeholders, courtesy of a staff member of The Quad, WCU’s student news service.

“Please take notice of how students who rely on the university for housing aren’t being addressed in this email, such a[s] students who might experience homelessness or students who are studying internationally. Reimbursement for students who live on campus is not addressed either,” Kirsten Magas, a student at WCU, said in a Twitter message.

ORIGINAL POST (March 10, 4 p.m.)

As of Tuesday afternoon, West Chester University was the first school in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) to modify its academic schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. All classes at West Chester University will be held remotely for the rest of the semester.

Two universities in Ohio—The Ohio State University and Kent State University—have also announced plans to hold classes online via remote instruction as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

The announcements come shortly after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Ohio residents tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Slippery Rock University administration hasn’t made any decisions regarding the status of on-campus classes after students return from spring break.

“The University administration is having on-going discussions relative to that topic,” Robb King, SRU deputy chief communication and public affairs officer, said in an emailed statement. When a definitive answer is available, it will be circulated to all students, faculty and staff as well as media outlets, SRU social media accounts and the University website.”

David Wilmes, SRU chief student affairs officer, said university administration is correctly reviewing its contingency plans and will announce if any decisions are made.

“The University has multiple contingency plans in place to deal with a wide variety of emergency situations,” Wilmes said in an emailed statement. “We have been reviewing these plans closely while also communicating with the PA State System of Higher Education, the PA Health Department and others. At this time, we are having ongoing dialogues at the highest level on what our decisions will be. Further communication will come from the University if any decisions are made.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced another presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Montgomery County resident, bringing the statewide total to 12. These cases are contained to the eastern side of the state with eight cases in Montgomery County and one each case in Delaware, Monroe, Wayne and Philadelphia Counties.

If SRU doesn’t modify its schedule, classes will resume Monday, March 16. Residence halls for students will open Sunday, March 15 at 10 a.m.