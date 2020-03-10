BREAKING: PASSHE schools respond to coronavirus outbreak

This is a comprehensive list of all universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and their plans in response to the coronavirus outbreak. This story will be updated with more information as more schools announce contingency plans.

As of March 11, no PASSHE schools reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Bloomsburg University (Columbia County)

Bloomsburg University has extended its spring break by one week. Classes are anticipated to resume Monday, March 23.

During the extension, faculty will be trained on online course education, which will “enable continuity of instruction if further delays of our students’ return to campus become warranted,” according to the university’s latest update.

All university-sponsored travel is cancelled for faculty, staff and students related to professional development and non-essential business.

All non-athletics events on campus are cancelled until further notice.

California University (Washington County)

All classes and other events are currently continuing as scheduled at California University. Cal U’s webpage on the coronavirus will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Cheyney University (Delaware Valley)

Cheyney University administration didn’t announce any changes to its operating schedule as of Tuesday, March 10. The university is currently on spring break until March 15.

Students were emailed a survey to complete with information regarding their spring break travel plans.

Clarion University (Somerset County)

Clarion University students returned from spring break on Monday, March 9. The university is operating on a normal schedule as of March 10.

The university’s coronavirus information page lists recommended steps for any students who are experiencing symptoms and have travelled to an area of widespread transmission.

East Stroudsburg University (Monroe County) – Updated March 11, 11:51 a.m.

East Stroudsburg University announced through an official email to its students Wednesday at 11:21 a.m. that its spring break would be extended from the week of March 15 until March 23 as a “precautionary measure in the light of the ever-changing updates regarding COVID-19.”

East Stroudsburg’s campus will not be closed during the extended week of spring break. ESU intends to provide training to allow faculty to convert face-to-face courses to remote courses, if necessary.

“It is important to know that our campus is not closed,” ESU President Marcia G. Welsh said in an online statement. “Our plan to delay the return of students to campus through March 21 is intended to keep our students safe at home while giving our faculty time to convert face-to-face courses to distance education in the event that remote delivery of classes will be required in the week/weeks to follow.”

Welsh said that residence halls will remain open to a limited number of students, including student athletes, international students and those who live on campus and are actively engaged in student teaching.

On-campus events that are scheduled to take place between Wednesday and Sunday, March 22 are canceled and future events will be evaluated, if necessary.

All study abroad trips, spring break trips and other travel for university business and conferences has been suspended effective March 6.

Edinboro University (Erie County) – Updated March 11, 10:15 a.m.

Edinboro University is the third PASSHE school to announce a change in its operating schedule. Its spring break has been extended through the week of March 16 and classes will be online March 23-April 5, according to Edinboro President Guiyou Huang. Face-to-face instruction is anticipated to resume on April 6.

For students who must stay on campus, they will need to complete a form to stay in a residence hall and will have access to the dining hall, student center, library and health center.

Edinboro University administration will also release information regarding refunds for housing and dining plans at a later date.

Edinboro University has already cancelled all university-affiliated travel in response to the outbreak.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Indiana County)

According to IUP’s coronavirus information page, “Classes and other events will continue as scheduled unless we are otherwise advised by state or national agencies.”

The information page also lists prevention methods and travel restrictions and advisories.

Kutztown University (Berks County) – Updated March 11, 12:53 p.m.

Kutztown University has suspended classes and closed residence halls until Saturday, March 21, according to an online statement from KU President Kenneth S. Hawkinson Wednesday at 12:25 p.m.

According to the post, KU faculty should remain available for student inquires and prepare for a move to online courses if the need arises.

Residence halls are scheduled to reopen on Sunday, March 22 and classes are set to resume on Monday, March 23.

All internships for credit, clinicals and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business. Those students will have access to residence halls.

Kutztown is cancelling all university-sponsored travel for faculty, staff and students until further notice. This includes regional, state-wide, national and international travel.

Athletic events will continue as planned, and university events for next week will be determined on a case-by-case basis determined by KU leadership.

Lock Haven University (Centre County)

Lock Haven University currently has no changes to its operating schedule as of Tuesday, March 10. However, the university’s “COVID-19 Update” page states, “Officials throughout the University are making plans in preparation for potential COVID-19 impact to both our operations and our lives.”

Lock Haven University officials recommend that any experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 after spring break should not return to campus and any exposed to COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Lock Haven has already cancelled university-sponsored travel to Jamaica, Italy, China, Iran, South Korea and Japan.

Mansfield University (Tioga County)

Mansfield University officials have not announced any changes to the university’s operating schedule as of Tuesday, March 10.

According to its “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources” page, “The MU Emergency Administrative Team met to review plans and continue to monitor the situation within Pennsylvania and worldwide. Further updates will be provided to campus as necessary.”

Millersville University (Lancaster County) Updated March 11, 10:25 a.m.

Millersville University President Daniel Wubah announced that face-to-face classes will be suspended after Millersville’s spring break (March 14-20) ends.

Face-to-face classes will be suspended from March 21-27 and will resume via remote instruction on March 30. Classes originally delivered through online platforms will not be affected and will resume as normal on March 21.

Internships for credit, clinicals and student teaching assignments will resume as normal at the decision of the placement site.

“The University will reassess these interim measures on a weekly basis,” Wubah said in the online statement. “We are focused on ensuring our students finish the semester successfully with as little interruption as possible while safeguarding everyone’s health, safety and welfare.”

University staff and administration are to report as normal.

Shippensburg University (Cumberland County) Updated March 11, 11:15 a.m.

According to The Slate, Shippensburg University’s student-run newspaper, Shippensburg University will extend its spring break by one week.

As of the announcement Wednesday morning, classes will resume on March 23. During this extension, faculty members will receive training for online course delivery.

The Slate reported that classes will resume in person, but “the situation is fluid,” according to Megan Silverstrim, SU media relations and social media manager.

Shippensburg University’s FAQ page addresses residence life, graduate student and employee concerns.

Athletic events will continue as scheduled, and officials will review events on a case-by-case basis as needed.

At this time, all faculty and staff are to report as normal.

Non-essential, university-sponsored travel is cancelled until further notice.

Slippery Rock University (Butler County)

Slippery Rock University administration has yet to provide information regarding a change in operating schedule as of Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday, SRU has a FAQ page about COVID-19.

SRU students are currently on spring break.

West Chester University (Delaware Valley)

West Chester University was the first PASSHE school to announce a change to its operating schedule.

WCU President Christopher Fiorentino announced that face-to-face instruction will resume by alternate means on March 30. In the next two weeks, faculty will prepare their courses for remote delivery.

All online courses will continue as scheduled, and internships for credit, clinicals and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution remains open.

The residence halls and South Campus apartments will not be open, and the Office of Residence Life will contact students for scheduled times to return to campus for their belongings.

All large events and public gatherings have been cancelled.