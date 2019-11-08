October 31 – Police received an intruder alarm activation at the Ski Lodge. The alarm was accidentally set off by an individual who had reserved the building. The alarm system was reset.

October 31 – University police assisted Borough Police Department on Elm Street with traffic control for the borough’s annual Halloween Parade.

October 31 – Police was requested to contact an individual from Building E who may have needed medical attention. Police made contact and all was okay. No further police action was taken.

October 31 – Police were dispatched for a fire alarm activation at ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt eggs. The alarm system was reset.

October 31 – Police received a call from a CA at Building A stating that an odor of marijuana was detected coming from a dorm room. The responding officer on scene smelled the odor and contacted the residents. Julianna Santiago, 18, and Sarah Scharrer, 19, were cited with disorderly conduct.

November 1 – Borough PD used the Datamaster at the university police station for a possible DUI.

November 1 – An individual spoke to an officer at the university police station about an altercation that had occurred at Ginger Hill Tavern. Person was referred to the Slippery Rock Police Department.

November 1 – Slippery Rock PD requested backup for shots fired on New Castle Street. Officers arrived at the scene and the sound was someone setting off fireworks. No further police action was taken.

November 1 – Borough police requested backup for a large fight on South Main Street. University police arrived at the scene and actors were gone upon arrival.

November 2 – Police were dispatched to Watson Hall for a harassing email that was sent by the person’s roommate. Contact was made and the case was referred to Student Conduct.

November 2 – A Health Center nurse called dispatch to request an ambulance or an unconscious, highly intoxicated individual. Ambulance arrived and transported person to Grove City Medical Center.

November 2 – Police conducted a traffic stop in the Founders Lower Commuter Parking Lot. Hunter Richie, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 2 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

November 2 – Police on patrol observed several individuals smoking marijuana in the wooded area near a residents’ parking lot. Contact was made, persons were identified and the case was referred to Student Conduct.

November 2 – An individual filed a report at the university police station saying they received a fake email from PayPal, thought it was real, and gave her personal banking information. Person reported money being stolen from her banking account and bank reimbursed person.

November 2 – Health Center called to request an ambulance for an individual who was vomiting. Ambulance was dispatched.

November 3 – A CA from Building E reported a highly intoxicated person who was unable to stand and vomiting. Emergency medical service and police arrived on scene, and person was transported to Grove City Medical Center. Dangelo Patxot, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 3 – Borough PD requested backup for a domestic situation at Fairfield Inn. Police arrived on scene and found it was only a verbal argument between a mother and son. Persons were separated for the morning and no further police action was taken.

November 3 – Pennsylvania State Police arrived at Building E looking for a person who was possibly involved in an incident earlier in the day.

November 3 – Policed responded to an intruder alarm at the Ski Lodge. The reason for the alarm being activated in unknown.

November 3 – University Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police in locating a vehicle involved in property damage of another person on Rock Pride Drive. Vehicle was located and person was found.

November 3 – Police responded to a smoke alarm activation at ROCK Apartments. Police checked the room and found the cause was a candle which had been blown out. The panel was reset.

November 3 – Police on patrol check on the occupants of a disabled vehicle in the Smith Commuter Lot. Rayquin Glover, 19, was cited with disorderly conduct and a juvenile was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 4 – Police responded to an E-phone activation at Smith Staff Parking Lot. Responding officer checked the area, no one was around. It appeared to be a malfunction in the alarm, and the system was reset.

November 4 – Police received a call from the Health Center of an individual who had passed out at Rocky’s Grill in the Smith Student Center. Person was transported by university police to the Health Center, no further action was taken by police.

November 5 – Police received a call of an individual being struck by a motor vehicle on Campus Drive while exiting from the Happy Bus. Responding officer spoke to all parties and it appeared that the incident was an accident. No further police action was taken.

November 5 – An individual fell on wet wooden steps leaving the university police Station and sustained injuries. Individual was treated at Urgent Care on Innovation Drive.

November 5 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at ROCK Apartments. Alarm was activated by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

November 5 – Police received a call of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Harmony Road and Branchton Road in which a telephone pole was knocked down. Responding officers as well as Slippery Rock Fire Department and EMS arrived on scene, and Pry’s Towing was en route. No injuries were reported, vehicles sustained moderate damage and needed to be towed from the scene of the accident. West Penn Power arrived on scene and secured the telephone pole. The case is under investigation.