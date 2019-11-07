On Saturday, the Rock was able to accomplish one of their goals for the season, as they locked up the PSAC West and now have the No. 1 seed in the West. The Rock defeated Edinboro 3-2 in a comeback fashion, and the win gives them a win over every conference opponent they’ve played this year.

“I’m just proud of the girls, it’s exciting and personally, it’s been neat to watch what they’ve been doing pretty much on their own. And then reflecting and thinking, that Mark [Sappington] and I took four years to get these girls here and put the mentality together and the culture, and now that it’s here we can kind of take a step back and watch all of them. It’s been fun to step back and watch them be successful,” SRU head coach Jessica Griggs said.

At the start of the season, The Rock was projected to win the PSAC west and did exactly that, as they’ve run through competition this season. The Rock has outscored opponents 47-14, while only allowing two goals in game three times this season. Rock goalkeeper Emma Yoder has tallied six shutouts this season. This season, Yoder has received PSAC West Player of the Week honors four times.

Slippery Rock started off the season with 1-0 loss to Walsh University, but since then, they haven’t lost a home game.

“I think even that first loss that we took, we had a really really good performance,” Griggs said. “So I think that alone, allowed the girls to not get down, because we played really well and some games don’t go your way and that’s fine, but I think that was a big factor. I think my captain Tyler Spence has been really good about getting the girlsrallied after a loss, and just saying ‘we’re good, we’re fine, positive vibes from here on’ and that’s been really helpful.”