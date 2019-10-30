The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) met Monday evening to discuss filling vacancies in the senate, new organizations and new financial motions.

SGA held an election to fill the open positions on the senate for one Building F and one commuter senator. Jacob Osho was elected for the Building F position and Madison V. King was elected for the commuter position.

SGA approved two new organizations, the Alpha Psi Omega Theater Honor Society and the Student Occupational Therapy Association (SOTA), to add to the various clubs and organizations available for SRU students to join.

SGA approved Sport Management Alliance’s new initiative request of $2,890. The funds were requested to attend the International Sport Management Case Study Competition on Nov. 20. These funds will go directly toward flights, travel and lodging.

SGA approved Autism Speaks U’s new initiative request of $816. The funds were requested to put on their events for this upcoming year. The club holds various club meetings where they complete crafts while learning about how they can make a difference in the SRU community members’ lives. The request covers the whole academic year, with some of the items being reusable for future years as well. These funds will mostly go directly toward supplies for meetings including the following: pumpkins to paint, the Friendly Feud PowerPoint Game, paint and paint brushes, paper plates, cups and towels, tie-dye kits, water beads kit, Educational Insights Wireless Eggspert Extra Student Buttons, hot glue gun and glue, premium recycled corks, black buttons, large information trifold and batteries.

SGA approved Debate Society’s new initiative request of $2,600. The funds were requested to attend various tournaments throughout the year. These funds will go directly toward travel and registration tournament fees.

SGA approved WSRU-TV’s new initiative request of $7,400. The funds were requested to attend The National Electronic Media Association conference this year in March 2020. These funds will go directly toward lodging, flights and travel.

SGA approved the 2019-2020 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Commission Agreement. Each year, the SRSGA and AFSCME enters into a contract agreement for vending commissions. For about the last 20 years, SGA has managed a vending contract so that academic and residence buildings on campus would have access to vending when needed. The commissions from the vending machines are used for student stipends of multiple organizations: SGA, Union Program Board (UPB), WSRU-Radio, The Rocket and SLAB.

Budgetary reserves are sitting at $47,307.89, and capital reserves are sitting at $14,832.97.

The SGA scholarship is a leadership scholarship for $1,000. This scholarship is open to all students for the Spring semester. The deadline is Nov. 8.

The next town hall will be mental health related, and it will be held in the Smith Student Center Theater on Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. WSRU-TV will be live streaming this event.

SGA’s next formal meeting will be Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Theater.