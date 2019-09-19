The Women’s and Pride Centers search for an assistant director

Several candidates for the open assistant director position for the Women’s and Pride Centers have presented their visions and ideas during open sessions with faculty, staff and students.

Kevin McCarthy, the chair of the search committee, said there are four important qualities the committee is looking for in the ideal candidate: student-focused, experienced in one or both “issue areas” that the Women’s and Pride Centers would handle, understanding of diversity and inclusion, and leadership potential.

“This is an important role on campus,” McCarthy said. “We’re looking for somebody who can help shape the vision of what these centers will look like in the future.”

The hiring process for the position is simple but in-depth. McCarthy said applicants who the search committee feels have the most potential are invited for phone interviews and on-campus interviews. Candidates also attended lunch with student workers from the Women’s Center and presented their goals and plans for SRU during open sessions.

During the open-session presentations, candidates were asked to describe the strategies and programming they would use to address what you see as the top issues facing women and LGBTQ+ students in colleges and universities.

Dr. Ashleigh Bingham, a graduate assistant to the Women’s and Gender Studies program at Ball State University and one of the candidates, said she focuses on three principles in her work: invitation, investment and collaboration. These principles are the base of Bingham’s ideas for SRU: inviting queer-identifying professionals for networking events to share their experiences, investing in student-run recurring events like a monthly “Lavender Lounge,” a safe space for queer women of color where they can discuss their experiences, and collaborating with other organizations for large-scale, campus-wide events.

Bingham was among five candidates brought to campus, and those five candidates were among a large, competitive applicant pool. McCarthy said the search committee saw applications from across the country with a large variety of experiences within and outside of higher education. He added that the candidates who were brought to SRU were incredible and that a few have really stood out.

McCarthy has been encouraged by the participation and support from the SRU community. Students, faculty and staff have all attended open sessions, according to McCarthy, and everyone has asked each candidate great, thought-provoking questions and provided greatly detailed feedback.

After reviewing interviews and collecting feedback from students and others who attended the open-session presentations, the search committee will compile a list of the most qualified candidates for the hiring manager. While it’s unknown when the position will be filled, McCarthy said it’s likely that the position will be filled soon.