Rock field hockey fall to No. 3 East Stroudsburg

The Slippery Rock University field hockey team dropped a non-conference match against No. 3 East Stroudsburg University, 3-0, at Whitenight Field on Saturday.

The second in a series of road games against nationally ranked opponents ended with a second straight 3-0 shutout, following a loss at No. 7 Kutztown.

Junior goalie Maddy Murphy recorded 10 saves on 13 shots but was unable to contain a Warriors’ offense that supplied a steady stream of shots on goal.

A relatively even first quarter gave way to a period of play dominated by the Warriors. Outshot 10-0 in the second and third quarters, a 14 minute stretch of play pushed the Warriors’ lead to three and effectively ended the game.

East Stroudsburg’s Karly Conway opened the scoring in the 19th minute, beating Murphy to the back of the cage. ESU’s Celeste Veenstra struck just before halftime on a penalty to double ESU’s lead.

Less than three minutes out of the gate after halftime, Conway and Veenstra connected to extend the Warriors’ lead to three.

SRU was able to attempt three shots in the fourth quarter, but ESU tripled that total and cruised to its fourth win in four games this season.

The Warriors held vast advantages in shots (23-4), shots on goal (13-2) and penalty corners (13-2).

Junior forward Courtney Page and freshman defender Lacy Bayley registered the only shots on goal for SRU.

Following the loss, SRU falls to 1-3 this season while ESU improves to 4-0.

The Rock will return to Mihalik-Thompson Stadium Wednesday to begin a season long five game homestand. SRU will start the stand against Mansfield University at 4 p.m.

The five game stretch will include games against Kutztown, Indiana University (Pa.), Millersville University and Coker College.