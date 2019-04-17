SGA approves new senate structure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The initiative of the Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) to restructure its senate came to a conclusion at Monday night’s formal meeting.

SGA voted on three motions to amend Articles II, VI and VIII to account for a new senate structure. The new structure will include the following:

Two commuter senators

Two residence hall senators

Four College of Business senators

Four College of Education Senators

Four College of Health, Environment and Science senators

Four College of Liberal Arts senators

12 at-large senators

One transfer senator

One veteran senator

One international senator

Four freshman senators

Four graduate senators

Maggie Calvert, chair of the restructuring committee and vice president of diversity and inclusion-elect, said that the restructuring committee will look at the executive board next for a possible restructure.

“I’m glad that we have a plan that I feel comfortable with that I feel will represent all students and will help with the issues that have been brought up to our attention,” Calvert said.

Lauren Moran, director of the office of student engagement and leadership and SGA advisor, commended SGA for its historical restructure.

“That’s what government is about, taking the time to research, get your constituents’ views and make an informed decision,” Moran said. “This is a huge amendment that’s changing the constitution in a way that you students are represented on this campus. This may not seem like as big of a deal, but it really is, and it’s history for Student Government Association.”

The new structure will take effect in the fall 2020 semester, affecting the spring 2020 SGA election cycle.

SGA also recognized Roots: Growing in Change as an official organization. The club will focus on finding the “root” of problems surrounding food justice.

Roots: Growing for Change was formed as part of a final project in Dr. Becky Thomas’s university seminar class surrounding food justice. The club currently has 11 members, including freshmen Julianna Sabol and AJ Sumser, who spoke at Monday night’s formal.

“We want to get to the root of [food insecurity] so it isn’t a problem anymore and focus on the fact that it’s typically the marginalized groups that are struggling the most, and that’s important for everyone to recognize,” Sabol said.

Elizabeth Hernandez, vice president of student and academic affairs, visited Thomas’s university seminar classes as part of her ongoing initiative to establish Bob’s Market, the SGA food pantry set to open on April 27.

“I think this will complement us very well,” Hernandez said.

Representatives from Kappa Sigma made an appearance after SGA chose not to vote on their conference grant approval at the last formal meeting. Mike Costanzo, Kappa Sigma president, said that he received an email to come to the last formal meeting at 9:39 a.m. and then another email saying that they didn’t receive the grant at 8 p.m. Because Kappa Sigma’s request wasn’t technically denied, representatives from the fraternity couldn’t move forward in the appeals process.

Graduate senator Matt Lerman motioned to approve Kappa Sigma’s conference grant amount of $500. The motion passed with 12 yays, eight nays and one abstention.

In other finance motions, SGA approved $7,009.52 in finance requests for Triathlon Club ($50), Music Therapy Club ($1,210.48), Western Equestrian Club ($1,149.04), Brass Ensemble ($600) and Jazz Ensemble ($4,000).

The final SGA meeting of the year will be April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Theater. At this meeting, the new executive board and senate members will be sworn in.