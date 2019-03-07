3/7/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

February 27 – Officers observed an individual smoking within 25 feet from Rhoads Hall. Officers spoke to the individual and they were advised. No further action was taken by police.

February 27 – Police were dispatched to Building D by a community assistant for a marijuana odor. Upon the arrival of the officer, no odor was detected. No further action was taken by police.

February 27 – A nurse called police to request an ambulance for an individual that was passing out in the health center.

February 28 – Police were dispatched to the Spotts Staff Parking lot for a suspicious truck that was parked. The truck was discovered to be an AVI food systems truck.

February 28 – An ambulance was dispatched to the Physical Therapy Building for an individual who had fallen and possibly broke their ankle. Butler EMS responded and transported the student to Grove City Medical Center.

February 28 – Police were dispatched to Central Loop for two males that were blocking people from moving. The individuals were found to be from the Mormon Church. They were advised on the university’s policies and no further action was taken.

February 28 – Police were dispatched to Harmony Road for an individual attempting to gain entry into a person’s vehicle. Tanner Garis, 22, was cited for public drunkenness and was picked up by a friend at the police station.

March 1 – Police received a call from 911 for an ambulance being dispatched to Rhoads Hall. The person was located and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

March 2 – Police received notification that life flight was landing on campus to transport a person to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

March 2 – Police received a call for an alcohol violation in Watson Hall. One person was taken to the Health Center by police. Catherine Kway, 18, Taryn Montgomery, 18, Jessica Schaville, 18, and Hannah Shaner, 18, were cited for alcohol violations.

March 2 – Garet Banner, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Daniel Clements, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Elijah Cowoski, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – A 16-year-old was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Olivia Elk, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Noah Flenner, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Brennan Grafton, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Benjamin Kranbacher, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Luke Kranbacher, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – A 15-year-old was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – A 15-year-old was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Cassidy Stemmerich, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Sydni Whiteman, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 2 – Cameron Wolfer, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation.

March 3 – Police were called to Building D by a community assistant for a marijuana odor. Officers could not detect an odor and the incident is unfounded.

March 3 – Police were called to the Boozel Staff Parking lot for a car that was struck. The car was towed and the case is under investigation.

March 4 – Colt Slowinski, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct.

March 4 – Police were dispatched for a vehicle that slid off the roadway and hit a “No Parking” sign by the soccer field. The vehicle was towed and the case is under investigation.

March 4 – Borough police requested assistance with an incident at B&J Coney Island to assist with unruly patrons. One individual was taken into custody and taken back to the police station. No further action was taken by university police.

March 5 – Police were dispatched for an individual that was in violation of a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order. The person was located, taken into custody and transported to Butler County Prison.

March 6 – An individual filed a theft report of missing money from his wallet after it was turned in to the Smith Student Center. An officer reviewed the security camera and identified the suspect. Officers interviewed the suspect and they admitted to taking money from the wallet. The money was returned and no charges were filed. No further action was taken.