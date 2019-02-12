An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Robbery at the Grove

Adam Zook, News Editor
February 12, 2019

Pennsylvania State Police reported a robbery on Friday that occurred in Slippery Rock at the Grove apartments. A female victim was robbed at gunpoint by three male suspects who took her cell phone.

University officials sent out an email on Saturday morning to inform students of the incident. State police checked campus and the surrounding area and observed no suspicious activity or persons. The suspects are described as a white male wearing a black hoodie with red and white lettering, a black male wearing all black clothing and a third male with no description.

Multiple attempts were made to contact representatives from the state police and the Grove, but no further information was provided.

The incident is being handled by the state police. If you have information to provide that may aid investigators, please contact the state police at 724-284-8100.

