Weather alters semester move-in schedule

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

All returning students will have their student identification cards activated on Friday in response to the inclement weather expected to hit the Slippery Rock area this weekend.

In a statement released by the office of Housing and Residence Life, SRU students who reside in residence halls are strongly encouraged to delay their plans to move back in for the start of the spring semester. Arriving Sunday evening or on Monday, not a scheduled class day in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, are preferred by university officials. However, students may also move in on Friday or Saturday due to the early activation of ID cards.

Any questions about moving in prior to Sunday or Monday can be directed towards the office of Housing and Residence Life at 724-738-2082.

According to AccuWeather, Slippery Rock and the surrounding area can expect to receive as much as 15 inches of snow over the weekend.