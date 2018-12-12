Student found dead on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

12/12/18 5:23 pm

Update: A university wide email sent by Associate Provost for Student Success David Wilmes confirmed the identity of the student Wednesday afternoon as freshman Mason Burns of Clarion. Wilmes also included that the university counseling center will be open 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. from today through Friday.

State and Slippery Rock University Police are investigating an apparent suicide at Wally Rose Field on Wednesday.

It was first reported by the Butler Eagle that a 911 call was made at approximately 10:35 a.m. after the victim was discovered by the caller. The Butler Eagle also reported that a handgun was found at the scene and that the victim had an apparent gunshot wound.

Police and university officials have declined to disclose any information about the victim, only that the death appears to be a suicide and that the victim is male.

It was confirmed by university spokesperson Robb King that State Police have assumed control over the investigation. University Police have yet to comment on their role in the investigation moving forward.

University President Dr. William Behre released a statement on Wednesday afternoon urging students to reach out to campus resources for assistance during these difficult times.

“The Student Counseling Center is available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow for any students who need assistance processing this event,” Behre said. “The Student Health Center is open 24/7 for those who feel they need to meet with someone right away; and the State Employees Assistance Program is available 24/7 by calling 800-692-7459.”

Wally Rose Field is located on the edge of campus.

The Rocket will continue to update our information as this story develops.