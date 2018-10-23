SRSGA recognizes five organizations, approves $3,000 in conference grants

Robert Baker, a freshman homeland security major, speaks to the SRSGA senate and executive board prior to being elected a freshman senator at Monday night's formal meeting.

Robert Baker, a freshman homeland security major, speaks to the SRSGA senate and executive board prior to being elected a freshman senator at Monday night's formal meeting.

At Monday night’s formal meeting, the Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) approved five new organizations and five finance motions and elected another freshman senator.

Security Studies Club, Women in Safety Excellence (WISE), Campus Wishmakers, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Debate Society became organizations recognized by SGA.

Logan Tupper, vice president of finance, announced six organizations who will receive $500 each for conference fees. These organizations are Athletic Training Association, Film Society, National Council of Teachers of English, Pi Kappa Alpha, Exercise Science Society and Rock Catholic. While SGA usually allocates a total of $2,500 for the conference grants to cover registration fees, the finance committee decided to use money from the reserves to reward a grant to every club that submitted a request this semester.

“Every club sends more than one person, so this [grant] just brings down the total cost of registration,” Tupper said. “Some of them, it covers everything. Most of them, it doesn’t cover everything.”

As part of the criteria for receiving the grant, each of the six organizations will present their experiences to SGA following their respective conference.

SRSGA also approved a first-time funding request of $500 from Powerlifting Club for transportation and equipment. In new initiative requests, SRSGA approved requests for $1,500 for Women’s Club Ice Hockey, $451.40 for Flute Choir, $100 for Secondary Education/Foundations of Education Club and $1,000 for Urban Gaming Club.

Robert Baker, a homeland security major, was elected to fulfill the final freshman senator position. Prior to his election, Baker was involved with the internal affairs committee under Vice President Nicole Dunlop.

“I look forward to making a difference and further developing my perspectives here on this committee,” Baker said.

After Baker’s election, nine senate positions are still open: one graduate, four commuter and four building (North Hall and Buildings A, B and E).

SRSGA President Dallas Kline announced Paws for a Cause, an event that will coincide with the 17-day celebration of President William Behre’s inauguration. Since Behre’s dogs, Oscar and Sadie, were both adopted from a shelter, the event will support the Butler Humane Society. Paws for a Cause will be on Nov. 1 from 12:30-4:00 p.m. in the Quad.

The next SGA formal meeting will be on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Theatre.