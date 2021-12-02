12/2/21 Blotter

November 18 – University Police received a call for medical assistance needed at Building A. While police were en route they received an update that they were not needed.

November 19 – Police received a call from a parent that was supposed to meet their child but was not responding to phone calls. Officers contacted the student who had overslept.

November 20 – Police responded to a fire alarm at Building F that was set off by burnt popcorn. The alarm system was reset.

November 20 – Officers issued citations to three individuals for alcohol violations inside Building F. Jonathan Sape, 19, Ashley Vail, 19, and Jeweliana Whipkey, 19, were charged with underage possession of alcohol.

November 21 – University Police were dispatched by county 911 to assist with a person passed out in a car near the South Rock Apartments. Slippery Rock Borough Police took over the investigation.

November 22 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation at Building F. The alarm was set off by an air freshener and was reset.

November 22 – A person involved in a non-reportable accident at the Central Loop last week stopped by the police station to get the other party’s information. Police are working to get the information to the requester.

November 23 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation from Building E. The cause was candle smoke and the system was reset.

November 23 – Police responded to a medical emergency in the Vincent Science Building. Emergency services were dispatched and the individual in need was taken to the hospital.

November 24 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation from Building D. The cause was burnt food and the system was reset.

November 26 – University police were called to assist Slippery Rock Borough Police with a possible domestic dispute on Kelly Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found it was only a verbal argument. One party left the residence and no further action was taken by SRUPD.

November 28 – Police were called to assist staff from the SRU Equestrian Center with a pony that became loose on Kiester Road. The pony was caught and was taken back to the equestrian center.

November 29 – Police are currently investigating a report of an unknown person(s) inside ROCK Apartment #8 while the residents were away.

November 30 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation from Watson Hall. No one was in the room when police arrived and all appeared to be normal. The system was reset

December 1 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation from ROCK Apartment #2. Officers reported the cause appeared to be perfume. Safety was notified to check the detector and the system was reset.