Behre announced as next SRU president

William Behre has been chosen as the next president of Slippery Rock University.

More than one year after former SRU president Cheryl Norton announced her retirement, Slippery Rock University finally knows who its next leader will be.

Dr. William Behre was selected as SRU’s next president by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) board of governors following an interview on March 5, announced earlier today. Behre was selected as a finalist for the position on February 23, sent along with Dr. Rodney Hanley onto the board of governors after a unanimous decision from the SRU council of trustees.

Behre first visited SRU as a presidential candidate on February 14 as a member of a group of five candidates chose to have on-campus visits.

Behre is currently serving as provost at Georgian Court University and will become SRU’s president effective July first.

In a press release from SRU, Behre expressed his excitement to be named president at The Rock.

“I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff and student to continue to build upon the excellent work that is already taking place on campus.”

Behre also stated he is excited to return to Pennsylvania and become a part of the Slippery Rock community.

SRU council of trustees chairman William McCarrier, showed his approval of Behre saying, “Slippery Rock has become a great university and I believe that Dr. Behre has the necessary qualifications and experience to lead us to even higher plateaus of excellence.”

Trustee and search committee chair Jeff Smith, board of governors chairwomen, Cynthia Shapira and interim PASSHE chancellor Karen Whitley all showed support for Behre in quotes in the release.

A meet and greet with the new president will be held in the Smith Student Center ballroom on Thursday, March 22 starting at 11:00 a.m.