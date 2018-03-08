SRU’s Bailey Library offers a variety of resources students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SRU’s Bailey Library is home to several resources to assist students in their academic, technology and research needs.

Concerning academic interests, there are eight library faculty members that are subject specialists. These librarians direct students to resources based on their academic discipline, and they also work at the information desk for general research assistance. Students can also ask a librarian questions via online chat or email.

On the second floor, the Instructional Materials Center (IMC) provides textbooks, storybooks, games and kits that future educators may find in their classrooms. While this area is most useful to education majors, any students are able to check out these items.

The Tutorial Center and the Writing Center are both located on the first floor of the library. The Tutorial Center, managed by the Academic Services Department, connects students to tutors for more than 90 courses. The Writing Center, managed by the English Department, assists students in any major to help them become better writers.

“A lot of people seem to think [the Writing Center is] only for English majors. No, they’re for any major, any project,” Rocco Cremonese, librarian for English and the School of Business and coordinator of library instruction, said.

Throughout the library, many desktop computers are available for use. On the second floor, one classroom with 49 computers is available when classes are not held in the room. There are two smaller computer rooms also on the second floor.

On the first floor, the Technology Learning Center contains iMacs, MacBook Pros, a color printer, SMARTBoards and a conference-style room. This room includes a collaborative table that displays a presentation mirrored onto a monitor. The room can be reserved in advance for presentations or group work that students may have.

Book scanners are located on the first and second floors of the library. These book scanners can connect to a student’s email account or a flash drive to save copies in either grayscale or color formats.

At the circulation desk, students are also able to check out equipment, including cameras and tripods. Students can also check out laptops, but they cannot take laptops outside of the library.

Research assistance is available at the information desk on the first floor from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays. During these hours, one of the eight specialist librarians is available for general research help.

“I always say that they can ask any question and, if we can’t give them the answer, we can direct them to someone on this campus who can,” Cremonese said.

According to Cremonese, research services and the ‘Ask a Librarian’ Portal are some of the least used services by freshmen, which he believes is because some students may be unaware of the specialist librarians at Bailey Library.

“If you’re trying to find something for a big report and you’re not having any luck after half an hour, an hour, don’t beat your head against the wall guessing and trying to figure stuff out for another two hours unless you want to. Make an appointment with me or come see us at the library and we can help you,” Cremonese said.

If the library doesn’t own a resource that a student may need, they can request a resource through interlibrary loan. Through Resource Sharing Services, a student can receive resources through other universities, including universities outside of the PASSHE system.

“We can get almost anything maybe a Research 1 level institution can or a much larger library system can. It may take us a day or two to get it from them, but we can get it,” Cremonese said.

Depending on the professor, librarians also present information on library services in FYRST Seminar. According to Cremonese, librarians typically review the library website, databases and the basics of Discovery Search and the library catalog in these FYRST Seminar sessions.