An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Former CSIL splits into two new offices

The+CSIL+helped+coordinate+last+weekend%27s+Homecoming+festivities+
The CSIL helped coordinate last weekend's Homecoming festivities

The CSIL helped coordinate last weekend's Homecoming festivities

Justin Rathlef

Justin Rathlef

The CSIL helped coordinate last weekend's Homecoming festivities

Adam Zook, Assistant News Editor
October 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Starting with the 2017-18 academic year, the Center for Service, Involvement and Leadership (CSIL) has been split into two separate organizations that will continue to service the students of SRU.

The CSIL served student groups and organizations for the past year under co-chairs Lauren Moran and Jeffery Rathlef.

Moran is the new director of Student Engagement and Leadership. Her office remains in the Smith Student Center as she and her team oversee over 190 clubs and organizations on campus, fraternities and sororities, the Student Government Association, and the planning that goes into large-scale events like Homecoming.

“Working with students is really my passion; I love the interaction I have with them on a daily basis,” Moran said. “Separating into two separate organizations has proven to give us more focus so far. With two chairs, it was harder to communicate and coordinate ideas with Jeffery. Now we’re able to grow based on our individual visions.”

Rathlef serves as the director of the newly formed Department of Community Engaged Learning. His department will be focused more on service projects in the Slippery Rock community and around the globe. Rathlef hopes to have ten programs dedicated to connecting students with larger issues like the opioid crisis or hurricane relief in places like Houston and Puerto Rico.

“We hope to have a significant number of on-campus groups involved in making a difference beyond SRU,” Rathlef said. “I’m confident that our social justice-oriented outlook will help students better understand their place in an ever-changing global community.”

Although separated, the two offices will continue to collaborate in helping SRU Students. The CSIL was responsible for instituting CORE to help clubs and organizations coordinate events and be a “one-stop shop” for students to meet all their academic needs in the near future.

Rathlef and his office are temporarily located in Spotts World Cultures Building until construction is finished on the library in Jan. of 2018. He is excited about the prospect of being able to separate organizations while continuing to help SRU students continue to make a difference.

“I have found that I have grown the most when I’ve embraced change,” Rathlef said. “This is an opportunity for Lauren and I to branch out and help a wider array of students affect the community positively.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Opinion

    Getting a flu shot should not be controversial

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Campus Life

    SRU stays colorful with hand-crafted flower arrangements

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Showcase

    Rock drops first of the season to No. 3 IUP

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    News

    Four letters of retrenchment withdrawn, Cheyney’s notice still remains

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Showcase

    Brotherhood

  • News

    Blotter 10/19/17

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Sports

    Football looks to rebound against Edinboro

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Opinion

    Getting a flu shot should not be controversial

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Campus Life

    SRU stays colorful with hand-crafted flower arrangements

  • Former CSIL splits into two new offices

    Sports

    Rock field hockey falls short in overtime

Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Former CSIL splits into two new offices