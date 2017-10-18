Rock field hockey falls short in overtime

Close Junior midfielder Hannah Simone fights for the ball against Kutztown in September. The field hockey team has 10 wins for the first time since 1993.

Junior midfielder Hannah Simone fights for the ball against Kutztown in September. The field hockey team has 10 wins for the first time since 1993.





Slippery Rock University’s Women’s Field Hockey (9-6(4-3) lost in overtime against the Bloomsburg University Huskies (8-6(4-2) last Saturday, October 14th at Steph Pettit Stadium in Bloomsburg, Pa.

Sophomore forward Ali Mckay of Bloomsburg University scored the game’s first goal eight minutes into the contest. The Rock tied the score close to eight and a half minutes later with a goal by freshman defenseman Brittany Morgan. That goal was Morgan’s eighth of the season. The score remained one apiece at the first half’s conclusion.

Junior midfielder Hannah Downing of SRU scored a penalty stroke goal 17 and a half minutes into the second half giving The Rock its first lead of the game. The goal was Downing’s second of the year. Less than 15 minutes later, Bloomsburg tied the game when freshman midfield/defender Alyssa Broadt scored a goal which was her first of the season. No more goals were scored in the second half which brought the Rock’s first sudden-death overtime game since 2015.

Less than one minute into the overtime period, senior forward MacKenna Mahan scored the game-winning goal for the Huskies. Ali Mckay was credited with the assist on the game-winning score. The game-winning goal was Mahan’s ninth goal of the year and was McKay’s fifth assist of the season.

Bloomsburg outshot The Green and White in the contest (15-8). Junior defenseman Liz Wolfe led The Rock in shots taken with three, and Mahan took four shots which led the Huskies.

Freshman goalkeeper Dana Shepley stayed in as goalkeeper for the entire game for Bloomsburg. Shepley recorded three saves at goal and allowed two goals. Senior goalkeeper Nicole Bream and freshman goalkeeper Maddie Murphy split time in net for The Rock. Bream started the game in net for most of the first half giving up one goal. Bream was replaced in net by Murphy with less than ten minutes to go in the half. Murphy would stay in net for the duration of the game which gave her over forty minutes played in the game. Murphy gave up two goals and registered four saves. Murphy’s saves accounted for four out of five total saves for SRU. One of SRU’s saves was credited to the team, not an individual.