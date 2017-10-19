Blotter 10/19/17





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Campus

October 12- Police were called to Building E for reports of harassment. This case is still currently under investigation.

October 13- Police responded to Founders Middle Lot for a report of a damaged vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.

October 13- The community assistant in North Hall called police regarding multiple alcohol violations. Paige Herron, 18, Eric Klapper, 18, Brendan McCormick, 19, Julia Reynolds, 18, and Cam Zaccone, 18, were all cited with alcohol violations.

October 14- Police responded to a report of an individual breaking their ankle outside Swope Music Hall. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was taken to the hospital.

October 14- Community assistant in Building B called police to report alcohol violations. Individuals involved were referred to student conduct.

October 14- Police were called to Watson Hall for a possible alcohol violation. A citation for alcohol violation was given to Michael Evans, 19.

October 14- Police received reports of a person harassing others outside Mihalik-Thompson Field. Police asked Ryan Currie, 22, to leave the premises. Currie returned to another location and was arrested for trespassing.

October 15- Police conducted a traffic stop on Kiester Road. The stop subsequently resulted in a person being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

October 16- Police received a report that an individual was having a seizure in the Spotts World Culture building. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was taken to the hospital.

October 16- Police reported that a large tree had fallen on several students outside the Mckeever Center. Those injured were transported to the hospital by EMS. A full report of the incident will soon be sent to the university.

October 17- Police received a call regarding a stolen bike on Stadium Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

October 17- Police were notified about a person rummaging through cars in the stadium parking lot. Upon investigation, the person was located and charges are currently pending.

October 18- Police and EMS were dispatched to North Hall for a person having an allergic reaction. The individual was transported to the hospital by EMS.