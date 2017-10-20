SRU Women’s Field Hockey Wins 1-0 In Overtime Over Mercyhurst

Close Senior forward Kailee Krupski takes the ball downfield versus Bellarmine. Krupski has three game-winning goals this season. Paris Malone

Paris Malone Senior forward Kailee Krupski takes the ball downfield versus Bellarmine. Krupski has three game-winning goals this season.





It took until overtime for the winner to be decided on Tuesday the 17th’s afternoon women’s field hockey game at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Slippery Rock University (10-6) (5-3) pulled out the win against the Mercyhurst University Lakers (6-8) (2-5) in a PSAC game.

The game remained scoreless for the first two periods of play. Both teams combined for a grand total of 17 shots in the first two periods with Slippery Rock University recording 11 of those 17 shots. Mercyhurst’s junior goalkeeper Victoria Triaga managed to save nine of SRU’s 11 shots in the first two periods. SRU recorded four saves in those first two periods. Freshman goalkeeper Maddie Murphy and senior goalkeeper Nicole Bream split time in net for The Rock. Nicole Bream stayed in as goalkeeper for SRU during the first period and was credited with no saves although one shot was taken by the Lakers. Murphy would enter the game to start off the second period and would end up saving three shots in the second period.

“They did a great job just really digging deep and having discipline and grit and determination,” SRU’s Coach Julie Swiney said.

Murphy would remain in net for The Rock in overtime as would Triaga for Mercyhurst. Murphy ended up with no saves in overtime because the Lakers recorded no shots in the additional period. Slippery Rock, on the other hand, would get off three shots in overtime. One shot went wide and was not credited as a save whereas another of the three shots was saved by Triaga. However, close to seven minutes into the overtime period, Triaga was unable to save the game’s final shot which ended up being the game-winner by senior forward Kailee Krupski. Senior midfielder Kayla Mack had the assist on the goal, her fourth of the season.

“It was awesome. I mean [the net] was open and they executed it perfectly,” Coach Swiney said.

The game-winning goal was Krupski’s fifth goal of the season. Krupski’s game-winning goal was her third game-winning goal of the season. Krupski’s last game-winning goal prior to this game’s was against Kutztown back on September 30th.

Ten wins in a season for Slippery Rock is the most wins the team has had since 1987 when the team won 14 games. With the shutout over Mercyhurst, SRU has recorded five shutouts so far this season.

Since The Green and White have only two games remaining, they are guaranteed a winning season now with this win over Mercyhurst. This is SRU’s first winning season since 1998.

Slippery Rock’s next game will take place Saturday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium at 12 PM against #2 East Stroudsburg (12-3(5-2). The game on Saturday will be Senior Day. SRU has five seniors on the team. SRU as of now is in 4th place in the PSAC standings and a half of a game behind East Stroudsburg. If The Rock wins Saturday, they’ll move up to third place in the conference standings.