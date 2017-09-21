Organizations host events for Hispanic Heritage month





Different organizations on campus will host a variety of events for Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15., with the month also being celebrated in several different continents throughout the world.

Hispanic Heritage month was the original time frame in which most Spanish-speaking countries had gained their independence and was started in the United States in 1968.

Keshia Booker, assistant director of multicultural development, said that while this is the first full academic year for the office of inclusive excellence, events for Hispanic Heritage month were celebrated in the past. This year the Office of Inclusive Excellence is fully up and running and wanted to promote this cultural event to students campus-wide, with a focus on making the month long celebration a campus-wide event to promote diversity.

“The Office of Inclusive Excellence strives to provide our Hispanic and Latino students a chance to embrace their culture as well as provide other students a chance to participate and learn about cultures that are different from their own,” Booker said.

Booker said the Office of Inclusive Excellence also hopes to create authentic experiences throughout the month for all to enjoy. Events will occur throughout the month and will continue in order to give students these experiences.

The office hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff in collaboration with the Hispanic/Latino Culture series committee and the Student Organization of Latinos/Hispanics and Allies (SOL). Aside from the kickoff, there was also an event called “Back to the Basics Baile Latino,” where instructors taught the history of Latin dances to students interested in learning about the culture by performing the dance moves in the Smith Student Center ballroom. Booker said that teaching the various dances to students helped to add another layer to the program.

SOL will also host events, including the Pulsura Project where they will be selling Nicaraguan bracelets. Students can follow the SOL @SRUSOL.

Future Hispanic Heritage month activities hosted by the Office of Inclusive Excellence can be found on the SRU event calendar.