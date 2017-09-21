Blotter 9/21/17





September 15- Police received a call for a vehicle that reportedly struck the side of the health center van in the Rhoads Hall staff Lot. Necessary information was gathered and a report was filed accordingly.

September 16- Police received a call for an incident occurring in Suite D. Jacob Gillette, 19, was taken to the health center and charged with an Alcohol Violation.

September 16- Police received a call from Mihalik-Thompson Field for a person needing urgent medical attention. The individual was assessed and sent to the hospital.

September 17- Police received a call for a person not letting the caller park in a space in the lower stadium lot. This individual was standing in the spot to prevent the caller from parking. The person was spoken to by campus police and referred to student conduct.

September 19- Police were called to Rhoads Hall for an incident involving alcohol. Further investigation resulted in an individual being arrested for suspicion of DUI and other related charges.

September 20- Police received a call that a vehicle had struck a rain drain by the tennis courts in the East Lake parking lot. Maintenance was notified to address the issue.

September 20- An individual reported that their vehicle had been struck while parked in the stadium lot. The incident is currently under investigation by campus police.

September 20- The Health Center received an anonymous telephone call of an individual that may be in need of medical assistance at Stone Crest Apartments. Information was forwarded to the Slippery Rock Borough Police Department.