SGA approves funding for club conferences and equipment

Close SGA tried a new setup for this week's meeting in order to make it easier for speakers to address Senators and the audience. Adam Zook

Adam Zook SGA tried a new setup for this week's meeting in order to make it easier for speakers to address Senators and the audience.





Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) approved funding for seven clubs as well as $10,000 to collaborate with the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for an event that was held with comedian Maysoon Zayid.

Following a brief presentation by the Potter’s Guild on an event they attended last spring in Portland, Oregon, members of the executive board gave their committee reports and announced who their co-chairs would be for this school year. Those individuals were Sophia Sarver (Finance), Angie Vickers (Campus Outreach), Lindsey Spencerman (Internal Affairs), and Chad Burdick (Rules & Policies).

The Competitive Bass Fishing Team was reimbursed $3,325.94 for travel and lodging costs for their trip to Rodgersville, Alabama for the 2017 National Championships. They placed seventh out of a field of 300 teams and their performance will be televised later this fall on NBC Sports Network.

The SRU Flute Choir was granted $462 to host two Grammy Nominated flute players to lecture and perform with the students in the club.

The Percussion Club received $1,589 to purchase seven stands and two Shime Daiko Taiko Drums. This is in order to produce authentic Japanese style percussion and add to their present set of drums.

The Slippery Rock Inline Hockey Team was reimbursed $4,968 to pay off league dues.

The Music Therapy Club received $3,895 for registration fees, flight and hotel costs. Five representatives from the club will be attending the national conference for music therapy in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Exercise Science Society was given $2,925 for bus rentals to attend a regional conference. This is a trip that the SGA has supported in the past and one that Senator Chad Burdick advocated for.

“Most exercise science students here at Slippery Rock go on to careers as physical therapists and physician assistants; this conference provides great training opportunities that can help SRU students stay ahead and prepare them for the future,” said Burdick.

This was the SGA’s last public meeting for the month of September. They will meet again next Monday, September 25, for a private executive session. Their next public meeting will be on October 2.