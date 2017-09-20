Pa. House Representative promotes violence by threatening to run over protesters

In the first few minutes after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16, Pennsylvania House Representative Aaron Bernstine posted to Twitter his views on highway protests in a post that led many to believe he was implying he would run over a protestor blocking the highway.

His tweet was in response to the recent protest in St. Louis, during which people were protesting an ex-cop who was acquitted in the highly-politicized murder of a black man. Bernstine, the state representative for District 10, which SRU is in, tweeted, “If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions… I will not stop under any conditions.”

While Bernstine might be trying to qualify his statement by specifying “with negative intentions,” it is dangerously unclear what that qualification means, especially considering many take his statement to contain violent intentions. He was most certainly referencing the St. Louis protest, as his original tweet was actually a response to an article from The Hill about the protests.

The St. Louis protest was not initially violent. Thirteen people were arrested and, according to police reports, the height of the violence peaked at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles at officers, who arrived at the protest already outfitted in riot gear. According to The Hill’s original article, there are additional reports that said police present at the protest had utilized pepper spray against protesters. There were no reports about protesters approaching or interacting with citizens in cars, so Bernstine’s tweet seems like an overreaction at best, and a verbal act of violence at worst.

While the question of the use of violence in protests is a hotly debated subject– even within The Rocket staff– it is deeply troubling to us that our elected state representative is threatening vehicular manslaughter in any context. Would Bernstine run over protesters simply if they were blocking his way? Throwing water bottles at his car? Or would standing by the side of the road be enough for him to plow into a crowd of people protesting what they perceive to be a deadly injustice. To us, the threat is vague enough to be dangerous and clear enough to be newsworthy.

The staff believes that Bernstine’s original comment, as well as the language he used in defending said comment, is deeply troubling. No representative should ever threaten violence against their constituents (or others, for that matter), especially those protesting in an attempt to call out to their government.

Calling protestors “thugs” and “snowflakes” further reveals Bernstine’s immaturity when it comes to the issue; thug being a racially-charged word with a long history of violence against black men and snowflake being a term used to identify people (usually liberals and leftists) who complain or protest perceived injustice.

As of the writing of this editorial on Sept. 20, Bernstine has yet to walk back or apologize for any of his comments regarding the protests.

The Rocket staff believes that it is unacceptable for an elected official to spread (and, by extension, promote) this kind of violent rhetoric across the internet. Aaron Bernstine represents the people of Slippery Rock– you– in the Pa. House of Representatives and we don’t think threatening to run over protesters is the best way to do that, regardless of whether or not you believe in their cause. Now is the time for officials to listen intently to their constituencies and respond efficiently– not for threatening to run over protesters.