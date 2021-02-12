RockOUT is Slippery Rock University’s student lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and ally (LGBTQIA+) social organization 

The club is a safe space for students on campus and provides social opportunities to make friends. Within this club, members discuss social and political issues pertaining to the LGBTQIA+ community in a safe environment. 

“What we want to do with RockOUT is to prove to the Slippery Rock community that we are here. There are LGBT+ members on campus,” said Frankie Walker, RockOUT president.

Previously, RockOUT held events in person, such as the SRU Drag Show. Currently, the club is working towards virtual events that will be announced later this semester and can be found on CORE. 

With big events like the drag show, everyone gets involved so it creates a unity amongst the campus, which I’m really happy to see and promote. 

RockOUT welcomes anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. Students can join RockOUT through submitting a form on CORE. The organization is also most active on Twitter: @SRUrockOUT.

Morgan Miller

Morgan is an integrated marketing communication major. This is her first year on The Rocket staff as assistant campus life editor. Previously, she was part of the Women’s Lacrosse team at SRU for two years and was an editor for her high school yearbook sophomore to senior year. After graduation she hopes to work on a marketing team in the DMV area. Outside of The Rocket, Morgan is also part of SRU UPB and works part time.

Previous articleSGA briefs on university’s COVID-19 testing plans
Morgan Miller
Morgan Miller
Morgan is an integrated marketing communication major. This is her first year on The Rocket staff as assistant campus life editor. Previously, she was part of the Women’s Lacrosse team at SRU for two years and was an editor for her high school yearbook sophomore to senior year. After graduation she hopes to work on a marketing team in the DMV area. Outside of The Rocket, Morgan is also part of SRU UPB and works part time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here