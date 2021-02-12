RockOUT is Slippery Rock University’s student lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and ally (LGBTQIA+) social organization.

The club is a safe space for students on campus and provides social opportunities to make friends. Within this club, members discuss social and political issues pertaining to the LGBTQIA+ community in a safe environment.

“What we want to do with RockOUT is to prove to the Slippery Rock community that we are here. There are LGBT+ members on campus,” said Frankie Walker, RockOUT president.

Previously, RockOUT held events in person, such as the SRU Drag Show. Currently, the club is working towards virtual events that will be announced later this semester and can be found on CORE.

“With big events like the drag show, everyone gets involved so it creates a unity amongst the campus, which I’m really happy to see and promote.”

RockOUT welcomes anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. Students can join RockOUT through submitting a form on CORE. The organization is also most active on Twitter: @SRUrockOUT.