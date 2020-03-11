PSAC sports continuing as planned

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.



UPDATED (MARCH 12, 2:35 p.m.) – THE NCAA has cancelled all winter and spring championships

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors have canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships.

While the cancelation of March Madness will draw headlines, the Division II men’s and women’s basketball championships and all other Division II championships, including track & field and swimming, have also been cancelled, effective Thursday afternoon.

In the released statement, the NCAA cited the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the ability to ensure events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions made by other entities in making the decision.

In the wake of all 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions altering instructional plans for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester, all 18 member schools of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference have elected to continue competing, according to PSAC commissioner Steve Murray.

Murray said that during a conference call with each school’s athletic director and vice president Wednesday morning, every PSAC school confirmed the desire to continue with planned athletic competition—but that is subject to change with the release of more information.

During the conference call, Murray said he asked each school four questions in regard to the continuation of athletic competition: one about continuing to play, one about allowing athletes to compete in NCAA competition, one about fan attendance policies and one about whether non-championship teams were practicing.

Ultimately, Murray said the decision to continue competing falls to each individual school in the PSAC. If a school chooses to no longer compete in athletics, it has the ability to choose to withdraw from all athletic competition.

However, the decision to withdraw from competition would have to come directly from either the president of the university or its athletic director, according to Murray.

But as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Murray said every school planned to continue competing in athletic competition.

With most members of the PSAC currently on spring break, Murray said teams would have through the weekend to gather more information as it becomes available.

Murray said that while the PSAC could realistically lose a week of competition and still catch up; anything beyond that would be tough to recover from.

In the case of individual athletes wishing to step away from the team, Murray said all 18 schools unanimously agreed to respect individual players’ wishes. Each school agreed to honor all scholarships and eligibility in the event a player would step away from the team, Murray said.

While the NCAA isn’t regulating much in regard to Division II athletics so far, it is limiting the attendance of Division II national tournaments.

Murray said the NCAA announced Wednesday at 4 p.m. that all Division II national tournament events would be run with very low spectator attendance, similar to the regulations set by the NCAA for the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Notably, in Division II men’s and women’s basketball, teams will be limited to a travel party of 20 people. Each of those 20 people will be allowed six passes to offer to friends and family for a grand total of 120 total people. This, when compiled between both teams for a total of 240 people, still sits below the Center for Disease Control’s magic number of 250 people.

With both the men’s and women’s Division II basketball tournaments slated to begin Thursday afternoon, the men’s side will feature Indiana University (Pa.), Shippensburg University and Mercyhurst University while the women’s side will feature Indiana, Gannon University and California University (Pa.).

Like in major college and professional sports around the world, the issue of the attendance of fans at athletic events has arisen in the PSAC—a trend which had been continued by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA before the league was suspended in a groundbreaking decision following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Murray said the decision to limit spectator attendance does not fall on either the NCAA or the PSAC—that decision falls to the individual schools in the PSAC.

“Every PSAC school will have the choice of whether to limit fan attendance,” Murray said.

While the threat of banning fans lingers around almost all athletic events, not just PSAC sports, Murray said the CDC has established a magic number of 250 people. Murray acknowledged that is hard to even get 250 people to PSAC athletic event as it is.

Of course, based on new government and NCAA rules and regulations in the days and weeks to come, fan attendance policies are subject to change.

In the case of Slippery Rock, SRU Director of Athletics Paul Lueken made it clear that the policy would be enacted in full.

”Spring sport athletic contests played at SRU will be played without spectators, fans or parents, until future notice,” Lueken said.

Slippery Rock athletic teams will continue to practice and compete as scheduled on the Rock Athletics website, Lueken said.

Non-PSAC games will be played if the opposing university is allowed to travel to the Slippery Rock campus, or if said university is able to host SRU. Non-conference games, however, are subject to change if further travel bans are enacted by Pennsylvania or neighboring states, Lueken said.

Non-championship season SRU athletic teams, which are out of season sports like football and men’s and women’s basketball, are not allowed to practice or compete during the extended spring break period since students will not be allowed back into the dorms until March 29.

Any changes regarding those regulations will be determined closer to March 29.

Rock Athletics, the Slippery Rock Athletic Communication website, said that coverage of baseball and lacrosse events may be changed due to the lack of undergraduate students required to run live streams.

Murray said that handshakes, fist bumps and physical displays of sportsmanship will be suspended, and an announcement will be made to the PSAC athletes about maintaining general hygiene.

With those in Division II athletics in constant communication, Murray said that such contact will continue. He said as of Wednesday night, all Division II schools expected to continue as planned.

But he acknowledged the uniqueness and uncertainty of the situation.