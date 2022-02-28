Weekly Organization Spotlight: Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated (AKA) is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) of historically Black fraternities and sororities. The Mighty Mu Omicron chapter of AKA was chartered at SRU in 1978.

Tiara Teague is a senior psychology major and president of AKA’s chapter at SRU.

Teague is a legacy whose mother is still involved in the organization. She grew up attending events and watching her mother participate in different positions.

“I’ve kind of been in it my whole life,” Teague said.

According to Teague, the lack of Black Greek Life culture in the Slippery Rock area “does and doesn’t” affect the chapter. While there are chapters at nearby schools, AKA does not have the same backing that larger schools do.

“We are aware that there are still a whole bunch of chapters and graduate chapters that are having our back and will help in any way that they can,” Teague said. “It feels a little bit isolated in a sense, but we still know we have people in our corner.”

Due to COVID-19, AKA has been less visible on campus for the last couple of years. They are making an effort to put on more events and post flyers on different campus platforms.

As a sorority, they promote community service and bringing awareness to issues surrounding women of color. A crucial tenet of their mission, found on their CORE page and AKA’s website, is “Service to All Mankind.”

The Mighty Mu Omicron chapter is involved with many different service organizations. These include Soles4Souls, which takes shoe donations and sends them to people in need, and an eyeglasses collection and donation program. They also give baskets of toiletry items to Women in Need, a New Castle initiative that assists pregnant women and mothers.

According to Teague, being part of AKA has brought her closer to both her local community and the Slippery Rock community.

“To me, it really means being an empowered woman,” Teague said. “It means giving back to my community . . . Being an AKA also means presenting myself in the best way that I can, presenting myself in a way that people would look up to.”

Students interested in Alpha Kappa Alpha can find them on CORE, on Instagram @theofficialmuomicronaka_1908 or contact Teague at tjt1006@sru.edu.