Rock extends winning streak to five

The Rock was out for revenge this past Monday on the road against California University of Pennsylvania (Cal-U). The last time the two met there were no fans allowed at Morrow Field House, and it was a game where the Vulcans were able to outlast The Rock. This time the story was a little bit different.

The Rock was already in the midst of a four-game winning streak, and they were hoping to carry that momentum into the game. That was something they succeeded in doing, but not early on.

In the first three minutes of action, the Vulcans had a 10-2 run. The run helped them create a lead that they would hold all the way up until four minutes left in the first half of action.

The Rock finally took the lead in the game after Tyler Frederick, who dropped 24 points in the game, converted a layup to give The Rock a 34-32 advantage. The game was immediately tied up again by Cal-U. But The Rock had an outburst of five points to give themselves a lead that they wouldn’t surrender again in the first half. They went into the break with 42-37 lead.

In the second half, they began to pull away once again. Four minutes into the second half, The Rock took a ten-point lead. It took the Vulcans only two minutes to cut the lead to four, however. Another two minutes and the lead was just one.

The Rock continued to hold onto the lead as the half went on, but the Vulcans wouldn’t go down without a fight. They held the game to just one possession the entire way down the stretch.

The game wasn’t sealed until just nine seconds left. The Rock put the game away with a free throw from Frederick to give themselves an 85-81 lead. They would put two more points on the board before it was all said and done.