Rock tennis target promising season

The Slippery Rock University’s women’s tennis team are looking to continue their impressive start to their spring season as they enter the month of March. It will be the start of a rigorous schedule.

Aside from a defeat to Division I Cleveland State University, The Rock found themselves victorious against Carnegie Mellon University and Saint Bonaventure University. Both wins were firsts in program history against each respective team.

Coach Matt Meredith has been impressed of what he has seen so far this semester, particularly in singles competition.

“We’re starting to gel, playing some really good singles and dominating teams that way.”

Yet despite the encouraging start, Meredith has set high expectations for the upcoming Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) campaign. “I would like to think we are a top three team, but my goal every year for this team is to try to win the conference, get out to regionals and get to the main national tournament,” Meredith said.

Meredith was busy over the Christmas period adding Zoe Heed, a native of Germany and a transfer from Coker University, to his already star-studded roster. Which also boasts a number of other international talents.

“She’ll develop,” Meredith said. “She’s got to get used to our system and how we do things but she’s a heck of an athlete, a strong athlete, and if we can tone that in a little, she’s going to be a very valuable player for us.”

Lois Page secured her 100th win in singles play in the match up verses Division I Saint Bonaventure University, and Meredith was quick to praise the senior psychology major from England.

“It’s huge for her,” Meredith commented. “She’s a very good captain and a solid player, but we have a lot of depth and all push each other.”

The team is set to embark on a week-long stay during spring break. They’ll start in Georgia then travel to South Carolina where they will compete in five matches. Including stern tests against Newberry College and George Mason University.

But Meredith, now in his 24th year as head coach at Slippery Rock, is also understanding of the other benefits that the trip will bring to his team. The importance of team bonding is at the forefront.

“It’s huge, one of the best bonding things we do as a team, but having this fall [2021] was huge for us as well,” Meredith said. “We’ve come together a lot and it’s been a really good season so far.”

The women’s tennis team begin their PSAC season when they travel to Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) on March 26.