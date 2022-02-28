Senior night send off

It’s been a while since The Rock lost a contest. Since February 9, to be exact. Now mens basketball is riding a six-game winning streak into their season finale. The team has hit a roll at just the right time. Before the streak, they had only won one of their previous seven games.

This time, The Rock welcomed Edinboro University to Morrow Field House for senior night, where they recognized two players: Tyler Frederick and Eric Taylor. Frederick would play a key role in the win.

The Rock seemed to have control early on, but the story of the season has been tough battles and this game was no different. In the first half, they went down by four points in the first five minutes of action. A three pointer from Amante Britt shook the game up, giving The Rock a 16-14 lead.

That lead would be surrendered a few minutes later, before being retaken almost immediately. The Rock started to pull away towards the end of the half and they carried in a 39-35 lead to the break.

In the second half, The Rock would continue to hold onto a slight lead. A key 6-0 run over two minutes put The Rock up by 10, a lead that would once again dwindle very fast. Before Edinboro cut into it though, The Rock went up by as much as 17 points.

With one minute to go, the Fighting Scots got the lead down to just five points. Once again the duo of Frederick and Britt stepped up to finally close out the game and extend their winning streak to six games.

“I wasn’t necessarily happy with our performance tonight, but I’m happy we got to send those guys out on a good note,” Coach Ian Grady said.