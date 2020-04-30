SRU Giving Day, rebranded as a Day of Caring, rescheduled for May 1

Graphic Courtesy of SRU Foundation

SRU’s annual Giving Day has been rescheduled for this Friday under a new focus: a Day of Caring.

Giving Day is usually scheduled annually for March 26, SRU’s founding date. According to Marissa Cozza, senior coordinator of annual giving and communications of the SRU Foundation, Foundation staff debated on whether or not to have Giving Day this year, but ultimately decided to reschedule so they could provide an opportunity for people to help.

“We understand that there are definitely people in a position that aren’t able to give right now, and a lot of people are in really difficult positions,” Cozza said. “But really, we don’t want to deny anybody the opportunity to help right now.”

This year’s fundraising goal is $200,000, and as of Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m., this year’s Giving Day campaign has raised $113,732 from 582 donors.

Cozza said that being halfway to the goal prior to the day of the event is on track for previous Giving Day events.

“I really am confident that we can do it,” Cozza said. “I think we’re off to a really great start and we’re kind of on par for what we’ve done in past years.”

As part of Day of Caring, the SRU Foundation has highlighted three specific projects on the main page of the Giving Day website. The Continued Success Scholarships will support students who are faced with an unexpected financial barrier that may prevent them from finishing their degree unless they receive additional financial support. Jan Hollack, a SRU alumna from the class of 1967, will match each donation up to $25,000, essentially doubling the donations for this project.

“Here at SRU, we believe no financial barriers should prevent a deserving, hard working student from finishing their degree,” the description of the project said.

The Student Support Fund project will support students in immediate financial need. In the past, this fund has helped provide students will books and supplies, emergency or temporary housing assistance, grocery expenses, temporary rent or utilities assistance and medical supplies or equipment.

The SRU Foundation also created a project for the Founder’s Society, a group of donors who donate at least $1,000 annually, to donate in one place.

There are also projects to support for student groups, athletic projects and academic projects.

Cozza also said even if someone is unable to give, they can still show that they care for SRU students.

“Even if you can’t give, you can still care,” Cozza said. “We want our students to know that Rock Nation is behind them, thinking about them and rallying around them.”

People who want to donate to a project not listed on the Giving Day website can donate here and specify where they want to donate in the “designation” box.

“It’s not certainly ideal to be asking first for support right now, but I think we’re obligated to give people the opportunity to invest in our students and help right now when students need help now more than ever,” Cozza said.

Throughout the past three years, the annual Giving Day event has raised $216,834 with over 2,500 donors.

In connection with Giving Day, the SRU Foundation also encourages community members to post pictures of themselves holding “Rock Strong” signs with the hashtags #RockStrong and #SRUGivingDay.

Even when we’re apart, we still stand together. On #SRUGivingDay, we are dedicated to raising emergency funds to support our SRU students. Make a positive impact on student life this Friday with a gift: https://t.co/jzvurOVcuB pic.twitter.com/b6ySbrvdOa — Slippery Rock University (@slipperyrocku) April 29, 2020