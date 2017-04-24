Rock lacrosse unable to complete comeback against Millersville





With win number 12 on the line, the Slippery Rock women’s lacrosse team traveled to Millersville University for a Saturday afternoon game. Slippery Rock was unable to come out with the win despite three goals in the last 11 minutes of the game.

Senior Caitlynn Palladino started the scoring off for Slippery Rock when she netted her 28th goal of the season. Millersville would respond with the next three goals before freshman Lisa Casagrande scored her eighth goal of the season 12 minutes and 51 seconds into the game. The teams would trade goals, with The Rock goal being scored by junior Bre Vodde. The goal was assisted by freshman ShyAnne Toomer and was Vodde’s 26th of the season. Millersville led 4-3 at the half.

The second half saw both teams net six goals. Millersville scored the first two goals of the second half to make the score 6-3. Senior Chynna Chan would score her 15th of the season on an assist from senior Brittany Brewer to make the score 6-4. Millersville pushed the lead to 8-4 with two goals in under a minute. The next goal scorer for The Rock was the 29th goal for Palladino. Millersville would answer for their ninth and final goal 33 seconds later.

The last 11 minutes were all Slippery Rock. With The Rock trailing 9-5, they would score the last three goals of the game. The rally was a bit too late, as Millersville would hold onto a 9-8 win. Toomer scored her seventh of the year, Chan her 16th and Vodde her 27th in the game. Junior Emily Bitka would pick up the loss in the net and made six saves.

The Rock returns to the field Wed., April 26 in Erie against nationally-ranked Mercyhurst University with the game starting at 4 p.m. The Rock will be looking to add win number 12 on the year.