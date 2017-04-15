Rock lacrosse falls to no. 18 IUP on the road





Coming into the game against Indiana University (Pa.), Slippery Rock was 9-2 and looking to get no. 10 against the nationally-ranked Crimson Hawks. IUP would win the game 10-7 with the difference being the 4-1 lead the Crimson Hawks held at half-time after both teams scored six goals in the second half.

IUP came into the contest at 6-4 and scored the first three goals of the game. Slippery Rock was held scoreless until 28 minutes and 43 seconds into the game. The lone Slippery Rock goal in the first half was the 20th goal of the season, scored by redshirt sophomore Tia Torchia.

The second half saw each team score six goals, with IUP starting the scoring in the second half to lead 5-1. Slippery Rock would respond with two goals by freshmen: Tori Penders scored her eighth goal of the season and freshman ShyAnne Toomer scored a man-up goal for her fifth of the season with an assist to senior Caitlynn Palladino.

IUP would then score another goal to make the score 6-3. Senior Brittany Brewer made the game 6-4 when she scored her fifth of the season when Slippery Rock was playing a man down. Senior Chynna Chan added an assist on the goal. The teams traded goals again, with Brewer scoring her sixth of the season with an assist to Palladino. IUP scored again to make the score 9-5 in favor of the Crimson Hawks. Brewer completed the hat trick, and then the final Slippery Rock goal was the 21st of the season for junior Bre Vodde, and a third assist for Palladino.

IUP scored the final goal with eight seconds left in the game to seal the 10-7 win. Junior goalie Emily Bitka made nine saves in the loss.

The team returns to action on Saturday, April 14 for senior day against no. 19 Lock Haven. The program will honor seven seniors before the game.