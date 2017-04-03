Rock lacrosse takes first lost of season





On the heels of a program-best 7-0 start, the Slippery Rock women’s lacrosse team traveled for a game with Bloomsburg University Saturday afternoon. Coming into the game Bloomsburg was 5-3 and looking to knock off the unbeaten SRU team. Bloomsburg was able to get the win by a score of 5-3 to hand The Rock their first defeat of the season.

Bloomsburg opened the scoring one minute and fifty-five seconds into the game before redshirt sophomore Tia Torchia netted her 15th goal of the season after two minutes and 51 seconds of game time. Bloomsburg netted the next two goals of the game until senior Caitlynn Palladino scored her team-leading 18th goal to cut the deficit to 3-2. Bloomsburg would go on to score the last goal of the half to go up 4-2 at halftime.

The second half saw Bloomsburg extend their lead to 5-2 until Torchia scored her 16th goal of the season and cut the Bloomsburg lead to 5-3. Slippery Rock could not score any more goals and ended up with the 5-3 loss.

Slippery Rock outshot Bloomsburg 23-17, and 17-10 in shots on goal. Bloomberg goalie Angela DiPasquale made 14 saves, while Slippery Rock junior goalie Emily Bitka made 5 saves in her first loss of the season.

Slippery Rock returns home for a three-game homestand that starts on Wednesday April 5, with non-conference opponent Wheeling Jesuit University at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Game time is set for 5 PM.