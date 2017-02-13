Rock tennis falls to Division I St. Bonaventure 6-1





On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Slippery Rock University women’s tennis team lost to St. Bonaventure University 6-1 at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center in Olean, N.Y.

The matchup was played under NCAA Division I rules, where the majority winner of doubles competition obtains the team point. Additionally, in NCAA Division II rules, a team point can be obtained in each of the three sets.

Slippery Rock jumped out to a fast start with a 1-0 lead, after winning two of three doubles matches.

Seniors Stephanie Fortier and Kylee Woodman obtained the lone win for The Rock with a 6-4 win. The win is the duo’s fifth as a pair this season.

After that, the next doubles pair of senior Tiffany Kollah and sophomore Amanda Bruscemi were defeated in their matchup, losing 6-4.

At that point, one team was still up in the air. The duo of freshman Lacy Cohen and junior Carla Corrochano Moracho persevered for The Rock, winning their matchup 7-6. The Rock duo are now 7-3 for the season.

However, The Rock’s plans of a victory were thwarted when St. Bonaventure halted all of The Rock’s momentum, going on to win the next six match-ups, all singles, and obtaining the 6-1 victory.

Entering singles competition, The Rock held the lead until sophomore Allie Welch went down the sixth singles matchup, losing 6-2 and 6-4, respectively.

Kollah, after losing her doubles matchup, entered singles competition. However, Kollah was bested once again, losing 6-3 and 6-2, respectively.

The team matchup score stood at 2-1 in favor of St. Bonaventure, and they would never be behind the rest of the day.

St. Bonaventure officially clinched the matchup with wins from their first and second doubles matchups.

Cohen lost her first singles matchup 6-1 and 6-3.

Additionally, Corrochano Moracho went down fighting, losing her first set 6-2 and the second 7-6 at second singles.

Rounding things out, Bruscemi lost a close matchup 7-5 and 6-3 in two sets. Finally, Fortier was bested, losing her two sets 6-0 and 6-1.

The Rock will look to improve for the spring portion of the season at their next matchup, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 against Lafayette College at the Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford, Pa. Competition starts at 8 a.m.